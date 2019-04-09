2019 Draft Needs: New England Patriots

Two weeks ahead of the NFL draft, Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling are breaking down the biggest areas of need for all 32 teams. We’ll be publishing the AFC and NFC East teams on Tuesday, the North divisions on Wednesday, the South divisions on Thursday and the West divisions on Friday. Check out all of our 2019 NFL Draft coverage, including all 32 of these posts, here.

Biggest Need: Tight End

You may have heard that Rob Gronkowski retired. Even as he started to decline last year (and the decline was much more minor than people perceived), he was invaluable because his versatility gave the offense its daunting flexibility. Gronk allowed the Patriots to align in any formation out of any personnel package. New England doesn’t need to find the next generational tight end to replace Gronk, but they do need one who can catch passes from any receiver location and block effectively in all facets. A tight end like that who is also ready to contribute right away (the Patriots, being built around a soon-to-be 42-year-old quarterback, need him to be) can only be found in Round 1.

Hidden Need: Defensive Tackle

The Patriots won Super Bowl LIII by hammering L.A.’s high-powered offense up front. Unsung stud defensive tackle Malcom Brown was a big part of that. With Brown now a Saint, the Patriots need a new plus-sized “dirty work” guy to pair with incumbent plus-sized dirty work guy Lawrence Guy.

Also Looking For: Wide Receiver

All of New England’s wideouts are playing on expiring contracts. Plus, aside from Julian Edelman and maybe—but only maybe—Phillip Dorsett, none are of starting caliber (assuming Josh Gordon remains unavailable).

Who They Can Get

Iowa's T.J. Hockenson is the best-case scenario for replacing Gronk in 2019, but New England would almost surely have to trade up to get him. If they stay at 32, Hockenson's Iowa teammate Noah Fant is a dynamic receiver, though considering Fant butted heads with a Hawkeyes coaching staff led by Belichick friend Kirk Ferentz (not to mention his underwhelming blocking), Fant might not be their guy. Alabama's Irv Smith Jr. (from a program run by another Belichick friend) will never match Gronk receiving prowess but does have a well-rounded game. Dawson Knox of Ole Miss is also a name to watch—he's overlooked due to a lack of production playing in an offense with three draftable wide receivers, but Knox is a chess piece as far as formationing and will mix it up as a blocker. They could also opt for a big receiver who blocks well on the perimeter, making A.J. Brown of Ole Miss, N'Keal Harry of Arizona State, and Iowa State's Hakeem Butler potential targets. Massive Clemson DT Dexter Lawrence might also make it to the end of Round 1 due to his underwhelming pass-rush skills, but he's a Patriots-style interior lineman.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.