It takes an entire season to gauge the effectiveness of a free agent in a new city, but that doesn't mean an initial opinion isn’t warranted. The opening of the legal tampering period is as much a reflection of the market as it is the coach, his scheme and the culture he's created. As the Antonio Brown situation underlined, money is often the deciding factor in everything, but when multiple teams are vying for your services, tiebreakers like familiarity, friendliness, reputation and offensive and defensive style come into play.

Those are the kinds of factors we’ll be taking into consideration in our initial grades post. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the day to find all the latest signings.

TRENT BROWN, OT

From: New England Patriots

To: Oakland Raiders

Contract: Four years, $66 million

Breakdown: The Raiders ditched one of the highest-paid guards in football, Kelechi Osemele, and will replace him with Trent Brown, now the highest-paid offensive linemen…ever. This is some kind of sustained rebuild eh? Brown had a nice season in New England last year and is a powerful blocker. While Tom Brady’s methodical pocket presence and quick release tend to make offensive linemen look better (Brown, a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in 2015, was traded to New England last year) he has established himself as one of the premiere tackles in the NFL. I like this move if it doesn’t dramatically impact the development of last year’s first-round pick, Kolton Miller. We’ll see if Brown’s signing means anything for veteran Donald Penn, who is a full decade Brown’s senior.

Grade: A-

MALIK JACKSON, DT

From: Jacksonville Jaguars

To: Philadelphia Eagles

Contract: Three years, $30 million

Breakdown: While I’m with Andy Benoit on this one—why pay $10 million for a player who is not going to be as disruptive as Michel Bennett, when you wouldn’t pay him $7 million?—the upside here is that Jackson still probably has a year or two left in his athletic prime (he just turned 29) and gives Philadelphia some serious noisemakers capable of creating problems in the interior. Jackson is two years removed from being a top-of-the-market, dual-threat pass rusher, but a new scheme could breathe new life into the back end of his career.

Grade: B

DANNY AMENDOLA, WR

From: Miami Dolphins

To: Detroit Lions

Contract:One year, $4.5 million

Breakdown: We didn’t see this as much in Miami, but if Matt Patricia’s plan is to utilize more of the rub concepts that were popular in new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell’s Seattle scheme, Amendola is a must-have. I’ve often thought that, outside of sheer size or speed, there are few players who can manipulate a defense better with subtle movements and picks than Amendola. While a receiver signing in free agency is often bad news for other pass catchers on the team, Lions receivers should be quite happy. Plus, it's not going to break the bank.

Grade: B+

