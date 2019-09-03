Jacoby Brissett Avoided Agent for Colts Contract: 'Don’t Want Someone Bulls---ing'

Brissett signed a two-year, $30 million contract extension with the Colts on Monday, just over a week after Andrew Luck's retirement.  

By Michael Shapiro
September 03, 2019

The 26-year-old QB Jacoby Brissett assumed the Colts' starting job after Andrew Luck retired on Aug. 24, and on Monday, he signed a two-year, $30 million extension to stay with the Colts through 2021. However, Brissett's new contract was not completed with just the stroke of a pen. 

Brissett noted on Tuesday that he negotiated his new contract solo and continued the practice of not using an agent that dates back to his rookie year. So why does Brissett continue to avoid agents? He has a simple explanation.

"I don’t want someone bullshitting on my behalf," Brissett told the media at the Colts' facility on Tuesday.

We'll see if Brissett is as skilled under center as he is at the negotiating table in 2019. The NC State product is 5–12 in 17 career starts, throwing 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Brissett served as the Colts' starter for nearly all of 2017 as Andrew Luck underwent shoulder surgery.

Indianapolis is seeking its first AFC South title since 2014 this season. 

