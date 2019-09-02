Report: Colts, QB Jacoby Brissett Agree to Terms on Two-Year, $30M Extension

The Colts and quarterback Jacoby Brissett have reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year extension worth $30 million.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 02, 2019

The Colts and quarterback Jacoby Brissett have agreed to terms on a two-year extension worth $30 million, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

Brissett will reportedly get $20 million guaranteed at signing. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. 

The move comes after Andrew Luck unexpectedly announced his retirement from the NFL last week. Brissett has played in 23 games over three seasons between the Colts and Patriots. 

Brissett, 26, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. He was traded to the Colts the following season. Last year, Brissett played in four games, recording only two yards off two completed passes. He led the Colts during the 2017 season as Luck recovered from shoulder surgery. He threw for over 3,000 yards and 13 touchdowns that year, but the team went 4-11.

Brissett's extension comes after Indianapolis signed veteran Brian Hoyer to a three-year, $12 million contract. Hoyer will serve as the Colts' No. 2 quarterback behind Brissett. Hoyer

Luck, who was set to enter his eighth year with the Colts, was plagued by injuries throughout his career. 

The Colts open the season against the Chargers on Sunday.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message