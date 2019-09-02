The Colts and quarterback Jacoby Brissett have agreed to terms on a two-year extension worth $30 million, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Brissett will reportedly get $20 million guaranteed at signing. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The move comes after Andrew Luck unexpectedly announced his retirement from the NFL last week. Brissett has played in 23 games over three seasons between the Colts and Patriots.

Brissett, 26, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. He was traded to the Colts the following season. Last year, Brissett played in four games, recording only two yards off two completed passes. He led the Colts during the 2017 season as Luck recovered from shoulder surgery. He threw for over 3,000 yards and 13 touchdowns that year, but the team went 4-11.

Brissett's extension comes after Indianapolis signed veteran Brian Hoyer to a three-year, $12 million contract. Hoyer will serve as the Colts' No. 2 quarterback behind Brissett. Hoyer

Luck, who was set to enter his eighth year with the Colts, was plagued by injuries throughout his career.

The Colts open the season against the Chargers on Sunday.