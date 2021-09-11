Cowboys’ La’el Collins Suspended Five Games

September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cowboys’ Collins Suspended Five Games For Violating Substance-Abuse Policy

Author:

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins was suspended five games Friday for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

The suspension came a day after Collins played his first game since 2019 in the Cowboys’ opener, a 31-29 loss to defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. Collins missed all of 2020 because of a hip issue that required surgery.

Collins won’t be eligible until Week 8 against Minnesota, after Dallas’ open week. The absence means the Cowboys will go at least 22 consecutive games without their top three linemen playing together.

Four-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin, who played a career-low 10 games last year because of a calf injury, missed the opener after testing positive for COVID-19 five days before the game.

SI Recommends

Left tackle Tyron Smith, a seven-time Pro Bowler, was limited to two games last season while undergoing neck surgery.

Dak Prescott threw for 402 yards and three touchdowns against the Buccaneers in his first game in 11 months after last season’s gruesome ankle injury. But the Cowboys struggled to establish the run against Tampa, and will have another challenge without Collins.

Terence Steele played the most games in Collins’ spot last season as a rookie, but the Cowboys also moved Martin to right tackle for a brief stint. Brandon Knight, who is on the COVID-19 reserve list with Martin, got most of the work at left tackle last year.

Collins was expected to be a high draft pick in 2015 out of LSU but wasn’t selected after his name surfaced in the investigation of a woman’s death. He was soon cleared and signed with the Cowboys as a free agent. Collins is on his third contract with the Cowboys.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

KING OF NY ICE TRAE
Wrestling

Trae Young Thrown Out For Interference in WWE SmackDown

The Hawks star was welcomed by an echo of boos during Friday night's WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden and was later ejected.

Aug 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Dallas Cowboys tackle La'El Collins (71) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
NFL

Cowboys’ La’el Collins Suspended Five Games

The suspension came a day after Collins played his first game since 2019 in the Cowboys’ opener, a 31-29 loss to defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.

Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart
WNBA

Stewart to Miss Rest of Regular Season As Playoffs Loom

The 2018 WNBA MVP will miss Seattle's final two games of the season after injuring her left foot in the team's victory on Tuesday.

Bob Baffert during Kentucky Derby week
Play
Horse Racing

Baffert Charged With Detrimental Conduct by New York Racing

NYRA believes Baffert’s conduct warrants suspension or revocation of his right to train horses or enter races at three racetracks.

Sep 4, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Big 12 pylon during the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
College Football

Big 12 Will Have Two Football Divisions, BYU AD Said

BYU, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati accepted membership invitations to join the Big 12 less than two months after Texas and Oklahoma said they'd join the SEC.

Tobin Heath scores for the USA vs Mexico
Soccer

U.S. Soccer Eyes USMNT, WNT Joint Talks Over World Cup Prize Money

The discrepancy in World Cup prize money is among the aspects of the USWNT's equal pay fight, and U.S. Soccer wants to involve the men's team in their talks.

tony-romo
Play
Extra Mustard

Tony Romo on Early Broadcasting Days: ‘I Sounded Like the Teacher in Ferris Bueller’

He explains how changed his style to not be a boring announcer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Soccer

Klopp, Nagelsmann, CONMEBOL Decry FIFA's Biennial World Cup Plan

The two managers and South American confederation join the mounting opposition to FIFA's push for a World Cup every two years instead of four.