Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Vikings Request to Interview Eagles Executive Catherine Raîche for GM Role

The Vikings have requested to interview Eagles vice president of football operations Catherine Raîche for their vacant general manager role, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. 

Per NFL Network, it is believed to the first general manager request for a woman in NFL history. 

Susan Tose Spencer, who also held vice president and legal counsel roles with the Eagles, took over the general manager role for the franchise from 1983–85, after being promoted by her father, former team owner Leonard Tose.

According to ESPN, Raîche is believed to be the most senior-ranking team female in a personnel position in the NFL. She was promoted to her current role with Philadelphia in May of 2021 after joining the franchise in 2019 as a football operations/player personnel coordinator. 

Raîche also has experience working for the CFL's Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts.

SI Recommends

Wrote The MMQB's Albert Breer in his annual general manager primer, “She’s now in [Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry's] old role in Philly, and Berry tried to take her to Cleveland with him. She has a law degree, ran contracts for the Toronto Argonauts, then became the Argos’ assistant GM and, for good measure, is fluent in three languages. And according to those who’ve worked with her, she’s capable in all facets of personnel.”

According to the NFL Network, the Vikings also requested to interview Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown for their general manager opening. 

The team fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer on Monday after finishing the season 8–9. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more coverage of the Vikings, visit Inside the Vikings.

YOU MAY LIKE

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson celebrates his 1800th career three-point basket during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center.
NBA

The Fire That Burns Inside Klay Thompson

After a long and grueling two-and-a-half year rehab from knee and Achilles surgeries and being excluded from the NBA75 list, the Warriors' star is tired of the disrespect and he is out to prove doubters wrong.

Shaquille O'Neal at NBA All-Star Saturday Night in 2020.
NBA

Shaq Makes Major Decision About Kings Ownership Stake

O'Neal has had a minority stake in the team since 2013.

DailyCover_90sKnicks
Play
NBA

Inside John Starks’s 1994 Finals Nightmare

The Knicks’ title drought could be substantially shorter if not for the guard’s horrid Game 7—and his coach’s curious decision to stick with him.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Wild-Card Round Fantasy Rankings

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs host the Steelers during this wild-card weekend.

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Outlook: In Search of the Next Jonathan Taylor

Taylor showed flashes of greatness toward the end of his rookie season. Which first-year players can become a superstar in 2022?

nfl-awards-2020-mvp-rookies-coach-aaron-rodgers-derrick-henry
Play
NFL

NFL Awards 2021: MVP, Rookies, Coach of the Year, More

MMQB staffers vote on the league's best players on both sides of the ball, plus coaches, comeback players and more.

novak djokovic
Tennis

Djokovic Included in Australian Open Draw After Delay

Djokovic’s status for the tournament was up in the air amid his COVID-19 controversy, but the nine-time champion will get a chance to defend his title.

joey hauser
College Basketball

MSU’s Hauser Sinks Last-Second Shot to Beat Minnesota

The Spartans run their winning streak to nine games and remain unbeaten in Big Ten play thanks to some buzzer-beating heroics.