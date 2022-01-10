Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Mike Zimmer Out After Eight Seasons As Vikings Coach

The Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer after eight seasons in charge, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

After going 72-56-1, Zimmer was fired after leading the Vikings to sub-.500 records in consecutive years. The Vikings' defense entered the final week of the season 31st in yards allowed and 25th in opponents' points per game. 

Zimmer was appointed the Vikings' coach in 2014 after 13 years as the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys, Falcons and Bengals. In eight seasons with Minnesota, Zimmer led the Vikings to NFC North titles in '15 and '17, along with another playoff berth in '19.

In the 2017 season, after going 13–3, Zimmer led the Vikings to the NFC championship game, where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles.

With 72 wins, Zimmer sits third behind Bud Grant and Dennis Green in team history. 

SI Recommends

"Regardless of anything that goes on after the season, I can stand proud," Zimmer said before the team's regular-season finale. "When I walk into a stadium like Lambeau (Field) or I walk into U.S. Bank Stadium and I say to myself, 'A billion people would love to be sitting here right now and doing this job.'

"... I've tried my best every single week. To me, what's important is the players and trying to give them my very best each and every time I go out there.

While the Vikings dismissed Zimmer on Monday, they also fired general manager Rick Spielman, per NFL Network.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Vikings, visit Inside the Vikings.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
Play
Fantasy

Dynasty Stock Watch Grades: Weeks 10-13

Remember when everyone was giving up on Patrick Mahomes?

djokovic-big-three-coronavirus
Tennis

Judge Rules Novak Djokovic Can Remain in Australia

On Monday, the court ordered that the tennis star be released from detention and his visa be reinstated, but government officials could still keep him out of the Australian Open.

Daily Cover: Why Can't Kirby Smart Beat Nick Saban?
Play
College Football

Inside the History of Smart, Saban and a Lopsided Series

Once trusted confidants, ‘there is no love lost’ now between the SEC coaches, a former player says.

mmqb-week-18-josh-jacobs-jimmy-garoppolo-tj-watt
NFL

MMQB: Raiders-Chargers Near Tie Provides Drama

A nearly unthinkable situation almost became reality in the closing moments of Week 18. Plus, the Bills, Jimmy G, playoff picture and more.

Georgia OL Warren Ericson (50) and Alabama WR Slade Bolden (18) play during the SEC title game.
Play
College Football

Title Game Predictions: Will Alabama or Georgia Prevail?

SI's college football writers pick their national champion and explain why.

Raiders punter A.J. Cole celebrates after beating Chargers
NFL

NFL Twitter Goes Wild at Chaotic Raiders-Chargers Ending

The final game of the NFL’s regular season was a wild one, with the Raiders and Chargers flirting with a tie that would have eliminated the Steelers from the postseason.

brandon staley
NFL

Derek Carr Says Chargers’ OT Timeout ‘Definitely’ Changed Raiders’ Mindset

With both teams standing to benefit from a tie and time running out, the Chargers took a timeout that altered the Raiders' plans and changed the 2022 playoff field.

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates his 1800th career three-point basket
NBA

Klay Thompson Comes Out Firing in First Game Since 2019

The guard made his anticipated return Sunday night after tearing his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals. And he didn't let the time off stop him.