The Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer after eight seasons in charge, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

After going 72-56-1, Zimmer was fired after leading the Vikings to sub-.500 records in consecutive years. The Vikings' defense entered the final week of the season 31st in yards allowed and 25th in opponents' points per game.

Zimmer was appointed the Vikings' coach in 2014 after 13 years as the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys, Falcons and Bengals. In eight seasons with Minnesota, Zimmer led the Vikings to NFC North titles in '15 and '17, along with another playoff berth in '19.

In the 2017 season, after going 13–3, Zimmer led the Vikings to the NFC championship game, where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles.

With 72 wins, Zimmer sits third behind Bud Grant and Dennis Green in team history.

"Regardless of anything that goes on after the season, I can stand proud," Zimmer said before the team's regular-season finale. "When I walk into a stadium like Lambeau (Field) or I walk into U.S. Bank Stadium and I say to myself, 'A billion people would love to be sitting here right now and doing this job.'

"... I've tried my best every single week. To me, what's important is the players and trying to give them my very best each and every time I go out there.

While the Vikings dismissed Zimmer on Monday, they also fired general manager Rick Spielman, per NFL Network.

