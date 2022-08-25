49ers @ Texans Preseason Live Blog

Welcome to the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' preseason finale against the Houston Texans. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from my living room.

4:00 Kyle Shanahan said the starters will play no longer than the entire first half, which means most of them, including Trey Lance, should play the entire first half. As they should. These players need as many reps as possible to get ready for the regular season, especially considering the starters didn't play in the previous preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The third preseason game used to be considered the dress rehearsal, because starters would play into the third quarter, and the team would prepare for the game during the week as if it were a regular seasaon game. Meaning the coaches would game plan. I don't believe the 49ers coaches game planned for this one, because if they did, in practice the starting offense would have faced the scout team defense, and the starting defense would have faced the scout team offense -- that's how it works during the season. But this past week, the starters on offense and defense faced each other, just like during training camp. So don't expect the 49ers offense to look great or reveal all the new wrinkles they will spring on the Chicago Bears when the season starts. Expect the offense to look vanilla. Still, we can evaluate players individually, and decide who's most fit to start at running back, left guard, center, right tackle, etc. Plus, we can evaluate Lance's throwing mechanics, which are a hot topic.