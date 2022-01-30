49ers @ Rams NFC Championship Live Blog

This will be updated frequently with information and analysis of the NFC Championship between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

This is the live blog for the NFC Championship between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from my living room, because I have Covid.

2:11 Here are the 49ers inactives:

Mohamed Sanu

Jeff Wilson Jr.

Nate Sudfeld

Marcell Harris

Deommodore Lenoir

Aaron Banks

Maurice Hurst

This means Trent Williams is active and will start despite suffering a Grade 2 high ankle sprain in his right leg last Saturday in Green Bay. This is a heroic effort from Williams, as these injuries are extremely painful and typically take four to six weeks to heal. That's why I'm so interested to see how Williams performs with this injury. He suffered it during the 49ers' first drive of the third quarter against the Packers and and limped through the rest of the game. It's possible he'll play but will be ineffective, and it's possible he won't finish. It's also possible he'll play well, because he's the best in the world at his position.

The 49ers are remarkably healthy for this time of the season. The only key member of the team who's out is Jeff Wilson Jr. That means Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel will get most or all of the carries. JaMycal Hasty probably will be the third-down back, and Trey Sermon could get some playing time if one of those three players ahead of him gets injured. The 49ers should be just fine without Wilson as long as they commit to running the ball.