Skip to main content
Team(s)
San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams

49ers @ Rams NFC Championship Live Blog

This will be updated frequently with information and analysis of the NFC Championship between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

This is the live blog for the NFC Championship between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from my living room, because I have Covid.

2:11 Here are the 49ers inactives:

Mohamed Sanu

Jeff Wilson Jr.

Nate Sudfeld

Read More

Marcell Harris

Deommodore Lenoir

Aaron Banks

Maurice Hurst

This means Trent Williams is active and will start despite suffering a Grade 2 high ankle sprain in his right leg last Saturday in Green Bay. This is a heroic effort from Williams, as these injuries are extremely painful and typically take four to six weeks to heal. That's why I'm so interested to see how Williams performs with this injury. He suffered it during the 49ers' first drive of the third quarter against the Packers and and limped through the rest of the game. It's possible he'll play but will be ineffective, and it's possible he won't finish. It's also possible he'll play well, because he's the best in the world at his position.

The 49ers are remarkably healthy for this time of the season. The only key member of the team who's out is Jeff Wilson Jr. That means Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel will get most or all of the carries. JaMycal Hasty probably will be the third-down back, and Trey Sermon could get some playing time if one of those three players ahead of him gets injured. The 49ers should be just fine without Wilson as long as they commit to running the ball.

My Post (69)
Game Day

49ers @ Rams NFC Championship Live Blog

39 seconds ago
My Post (68)
News

NFC Championship: Best and Worst Case Scenarios

3 hours ago
My Post (67)
Game Day

5 PTW in the 49ers' NFC Championship Battle in Los Angeles

4 hours ago
USATSI_17480870
News

Why the 49ers Will Beat the Rams to Advance to the Super Bowl

22 hours ago
My Post (66)
News

Predicting the Winner of the NFC Championship

23 hours ago
My Post (57)
News

Jimmy Garoppolo Says Trent Williams Has a High Ankle Sprain

Jan 28, 2022
My Post (52)
News

Kyle Shanahan Won't Reveal Whether Trent Williams Has High or Low Ankle Sprain

Jan 28, 2022
USATSI_17551114
News

How the 49ers Transformed Into a Premier Pass Rush and Run Defense

Jan 28, 2022