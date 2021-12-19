49ers vs. Falcons Week 15 Live Blog

This live blog will be updated frequently with information and analysis of the 49ers' Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 15 home game against the Atlanta Falcons. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

11:25 It will be interesting to see how the 49ers stop the run without linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who has an elbow injury. Since he went on a tear the past month, the 49ers run defense has been excellent. But it struggled earlier in the season. And today, it won't have linebacker Dre Greenlaw, either. So there will be lots of pressure on Fred Warner and Marcell Harris to shut down Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

The Falcons are similar to the 49ers in the sense that both teams are at their best when they run the ball most of the time, and both teams feature running backs who are technically wide receivers -- Patterson and Deebo Samuel. But the past three weeks, the Falcons have handed off to Patterson a whopping 45 times. So they feed him more than the 49ers feed Samuel.

If the 49ers shut down Patterson, they'll win easily. If Patterson has a good game, this one could come down to the end.

The 49ers will need Warner to play like the player they're paying him to be. And they'll need Arik Armstead to have a big game shutting down the run between the tackles. We expect Nick Bosa to sack Matt Ryan once or twice -- that's practically a given. What's not a given is the 49ers run defense without Al-Shaair.

11:38 Here are the 49ers' inactives:

Azeez Al-Shaair

Dre Greenlaw

Elijah Mitchell

Colton McKivitz

Maurice Hurst