Kyle Shanahan Won't Reveal Whether Trent Williams Has High or Low Ankle Sprain

Trent Williams sprained his right ankle during the third quarter of the 49ers' 13-10 win over the Packers last week.

On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he didn't know if Williams had a high or low ankle sprain, and would learn by the end of the week. So on Friday, I reminded Shanahan that he said that.

“Yeah, I did," Shanahan said.

"Will you share the verdict with us?" I asked.

“No," Shanahan said. "Good question though, but no.”

Strange answer. If Williams injury were a low ankle sprain, which is less severe, you would think Shanahan would be announce that news with joy and relief. If it were a high ankle sprain, which typically keeps a player out four to six weeks, you'd think Shanahan might not say anything about it until he has to.

For what it's worth, Williams didn't practice all week, just like three weeks ago, when he missed the 49ers regular season finale against the Rams.

“It's going to be like it was three weeks ago," Shanahan said. "I feel the same way as I did at the beginning of the week. He came out for walk-through today and Trent is adamant that he's going and he was last time too, which, I believe Trent when he says that he's going to do everything that he can to play. And so I'll be surprised if he doesn't, but I was surprised last time. I was also surprised he was able to finish the game versus Green Bay. So hopefully his mindset will be how his body reacts on Sunday. We know it'll help us a lot, but if not, we'll deal with it.”