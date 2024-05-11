How Much Better than Jimmy Garoppolo is Brock Purdy?
Anyone who has seen Brock Purdy and Jimmy Garoppolo play quarterback knows that Purdy is better. But how much better?
It's hard to quantify how good Purdy truly is because stats lie. Just look at Garoppolo. His advanced statistics were off the charts when he was the 49ers starting quarterback -- they were better than Aaron Rodgers' advanced stats. And he was a winner. Remember, Garoppolo started his career with a win-loss record of 18-3. Purdy's record is 17-4. And Purdy plays with Christian McCaffrey. Garoppolo went to the Super Bowl without McCaffrey. Could Purdy do that? What would his numbers look like if he had to play an entire season without the Offensive Player of the Year in the backfield?
Back in 2020 when Garoppolo went to the Super Bowl, most people considered him a top-10 quarterback. Better than Kirk Cousins and even better than Tom Brady. Of course, that was wrong. Garoppolo was a mirage. He slowly faded with the 49ers, then signed with the Raiders and crashed and burned. Now he's the Rams backup quarterback. Soon he could be out of the league.
At his peak, Garoppolo never was a top 20 quarterback in the league despite his excellent numbers. In retrospect, those numbers were a reflection of the team around him.
Which brings us to Purdy. Most people agree he's a top-10 quarterback in the NFL, and he might be one. Or he might be another product of the 49ers' system. It's hard to know until we see him play for a different team. Would he put up MVP numbers on the Raiders, or would he struggle like Garoppolo did? And how many other teams would Purdy start for? Would he start for the Bears over Caleb Williams? Would he start for the Cardinals over Kyler Murray? Would he start for the Packers over Jordan Love? I highly doubt it.
These are questions the 49ers need to think about before they make Purdy one of the highest-paid players in NFL history.