Report: 49ers Closing in on Signing TE Logan Thomas
Looks like the San Francisco 49ers will be gaining a new face in their tight end room.
Former Washington Commanders tight end and free agent Logan Thomas is reportedly close to signing a deal with the 49ers, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Thomas' strength is as a receiver as opposed to being a blocker. He tallied 55 catches for 496 yards and four touchdowns last season in 16 games. Not a bad stat line considering the low-level quarterback he was playing with.
He should be able to look better in a better offense like the 49ers and with Brock Purdy throwing to him. Signing Thomas makes a lot of sense for the 49ers. They have been wanting a real No. 2 option after George Kittle so they can run two tight ends sets with greater efficiency.
The young players the 49ers have in Cameron Latu and Brayden Willis aren't anywhere near ready to the point that Kyle Shanahan is comfortable with them. Shanahan even cited he wishes the 49ers would've drafted a tight end if the draft played out differently.
Plus, they attempted to sign restricted free agent Brock Wright from the Detroit Lions earlier this offseason and failed. so, it's been clear that they really want a boost at the position. Is Thomas enough to give them a boost? Sure. I think they will get a little boost at least.
Thomas at least gives them their best receiving tight end not named Kittle since 2020 when they had Jordan Reed. That worked out pretty well for them, so the hope for the 49ers is that they can get something close to that.