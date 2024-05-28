All 49ers

Nick Bosa Thinks Money and Fame Won't Change Brock Purdy

Purdy carries himself like a 45-year-old father of five, which is the ideal quarterback temperament.

May 14, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy prepares to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA -- Brock Purdy's life has changed so much in just two years.

He went from being a quarterback on a middling college football team, to being the last pick in the NFL Draft, to being the face of an iconic franchise. And through it all, he doesn't seem to have changed, which is a big reason why he's so relatable.

Next year, the 49ers most likely will make Purdy by far the highest-paid player in franchise history as well as one of the highest-paid players in the entire league. So Purdy's life will continue to change drastically. And as it changes, he will need to change and grow and become more forceful as a leader. But he also will need to stay grounded and down to earth like he is now.

"I think he's definitely getting a little more vocal within the building," Nick Bosa said of Purdy. "I don't think he's ever going to change. I don't think he's somebody who's going to change even when he gets paid next year. He's a man of faith. He kind of reminds me of Scottie Scheffler except he hasn't gotten arrested. Just super humble and a really good kid. And he's definitely famous."

The 49ers' past two starting quarterbacks -- Jimmy Garoppolo and Colin Kaepernick -- both changed when they got paid. Both of them loved the fame that came along with being the 49ers starting quarterback. And neither of them put in the work required to become great.

Purdy seems different. He's famous, but he doesn't revel being in the spotlight the way, say, George Kittle does. Purdy carries himself like a 45-year-old father of five, which is the ideal quarterback temperament. I doubt money will change that.

