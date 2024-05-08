Is 49ers QB Brock Purdy Better than Packers QB Jordan Love?
Brock Purdy and Jordan Love unquestionably are two of the best young quarterbacks in football. But if you had to pick one, which would you take?
They play in similar systems. Love has started 18 games, Purdy has started 21. Love was a first-round pick, Purdy was Mr. Irrelevant. Love sat for three years behind a Hall of Fame quarterback, Purdy became a starter as a rookie. And they faced each other in the playoffs this past season. So they're comparable.
Purdy's numbers are simply better -- he had one of the best seasons statistically last year of any quarterback ever. Seriously. And he has lost just four games in his career. But he plays with the best roster in the NFL, and it elevates him.
Love struggled at times during the first half of last season, which was his first as a starter. But something clicked in the second half of the year, and suddenly he was just as efficient as any quarterback in the NFL, including Purdy. Except Love can make some truly jaw-dropping throws -- fading away, off his back foot, flicking the ball with his wrist downfield. Purdy can't make those throws.
But Purdy usually doesn't beat himself. When the 49ers and Packers met in the playoffs last season, Purdy threw zero interceptions while Love threw two, including one on the final drive of the game. He tried to be the hero and fell flat on his face.
Which means Purdy presently is the better quarterback.