Is Brock Purdy a Great Quarterback?
For a while, Brock Purdy was the most underrated quarterback in the NFL. Now, he might be the most overrated one.
It never was fair to call Purdy a game manager, because he's not a safety-first quarterback. He has guts and he throws with anticipation plus he can scramble and improvise. Those are not traits of a game manager.
But now analysts are beginning to overcorrect their analysis of Purdy. He recently was ranked the second-best quarterback in the NFL by CBS, and people have started to call him great because he led the league in quarterback rating and went to the Super Bowl and lost to Patrick Mahomes.
Purdy certainly has had a great start to his career, and he may achieve true greatness one day, but he hasn't played long enough to be in that category. Great quarterbacks have to win at least one MVP or two Super Bowls. Those are my rules. Mahomes has won two MVPs and three Super Bowls. He's great. Joe Montana won two MVPs and four Super Bowls. He's great. Lamar Jackson hasn't performed well in the playoffs, but he has two MVPs, which doesn't mean he's a great quarterback, but it does mean he's a great player.
Purdy hasn't won an MVP -- he didn't get any first-place MVP votes despite leading the league in quarterback rating. And he didn't win the Super Bowl, either. He was solid but unspectacular in that game.
So no, Purdy isn't great yet. Maybe one day.