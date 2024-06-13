Will 2024 be the Last Year Kyle Juszczyk Plays for the 49ers?
2024 can potentially see several beloved players on the San Francisco 49ers leave the team.
One of those players could very well be fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Back in Mar., the 49ers approached Juszczyk to take a pay cut. It most likely was a scenario where he either takes it and remains on the team or the 49ers cut him if he refuses like they did Arik Armstead.
Juszczyk ultimately took the pay cut for 2024 from $5.75 million to $1.21 million. It was a move that allowed the 49ers to create $1.75 million in salary cap space. However, as a result of that pay cut, there is now a potential out on his deal for the 49ers in 2025.
They could cut him and eat about $2.2 million in dead money, but receive a nice amount of salary cap savings with $4.2 million according to Spotrac. Those savings could be enough for the 49ers to let Juszczyk go if it means it's going towards a contract extension for Brock Purdy.
I believe so. The 49ers were ready to make peace with Juszczyk not being on their team in 2024 just three months ago. Another year of him getting older while they see their offense evolve with their first actually good quarterback makes him expendable.
Juszczyk isn't even used more than half of the time on offense either. Only six times was he on the field for more than 50 percent of the snaps and 13 times he saw the field less than 40 percent of the snaps. He isn't as vital of a piece that he once was on the 49ers.
Of all the beloved 49ers players who are bound to have 2024 be their last year, it is Juszczyk who is the likeliest.