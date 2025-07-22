All 49ers

One player who can give San Francisco 49ers fans excitement in 2025

The 2024 season was a down year for the San Francisco 49ers.

Parker Hurley

Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) rushes the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Christian McCaffrey gives San Francisco 49ers fans excitement in 2025

The San Francisco 49ers' season literally got off on the wrong foot on Day 1 with Christian McCaffrey being sidelined for the bulk of the year due to an Achilles injury. McCaffrey was able to return in mid-November, but then suffered a PCL injury in his right knee that put him on the shelf for the rest of the year. Looking towards 2025, McCaffrey currently has zero restrictions, so he's all systems go at the moment, which is ideal for the Niners' hopes of rebounding after a 6-11 season. 

It is no surprise that Christian McCaffrey is the reason for excitement from 49ers fans. Trent Williams being healthy is just as exciting, but he plays a position that is not nearly as fun for fans to follow. The return of Brandon Aiyuk to full health is anticipated, but he may not be starting the season at full health. Beyond that, at his best, he is not caught quite at the level of McCaffrey. 

McCaffrey is fully healthy, and more than that, when he is at his best, it is hard to find a better running back. When you combine the talent of McCaffrey with the run-first scheme that Kyle Shanahan presents, he changes the offense entirely. 

Brock Purdy becomes better, the line becomes better, and the team controls the tempo of the game with a strong ground game, which only aids the defense. When you combine all of that, there are few players who will impact how far the 49ers go more than McCaffrey. 

McCaffrey may only have one more prime year given his age, the amount of touches he has amassed, and the injuries he has endured throughout his career. NFL fans across the world are rooting for one last McCaffrey season, but for 49ers fans, this is something they are gearing up in anticipation for. 

If there were another candidate beyond other players returning from health, the team should have three rookies taking serious snaps on the defensive line, and that should be exciting for fans to watch as these young pieces develop.

PARKER HURLEY

