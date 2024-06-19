All 49ers

Packers Cornerback Trash Talks Deebo Samuel Ahead of Week 12 Matchup

Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon is getting a head start of their matchup with the 49ers in Week 12 by spicing it up with a little trash talk.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) runs against Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) during the fourth quarter in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Trash talk is a normal part of sports and is arguably what makes it so great. It usually starts in the lead up for a game the week of.

However, Green bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon is getting started extremely early. Nixon was recently on with Kay Adams on the Up and Adams show where he was talking some trash about Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 12 matchup.

"Oh yeah absolutely. I've been having to hear it from Deebo [Samuel] and Deommodore Lenoir all summer, so I'm kind of sick of hearing them," Nixon told Adams. "They got to come to Lambeau and see us. Deebo's annoying. He likes Facetime, he wants to talk crazy in your face. He couldn't talk crazy the other game, we put him out."

Offseason trash talk ahead of a regular season matchup isn't anything new to the 49ers and Samuel at all. Last year the whole offseason was used as a buildup between the 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. It really juiced up that matchup and set up Samuel to go off that game.

Now, the Packers and the 49ers don't have as much animosity as the Eagles and the 49ers did last year. That one was a legitimate beef where players on both sides disliked or even hated each other. This one isn't like that at all. It is more playful from Nixon.

"We played college together, so that's my boy." Nixon said of Samuel.

So, there isn't any real beef. It is just the desire to defeat and dunk on a good friend. We'll see in Week 12 if Nixon can accomplish it when the 49ers come to town.

