Packers Cornerback Trash Talks Deebo Samuel Ahead of Week 12 Matchup

"I'm sick of hearing 'em, they gotta come to Lambeau field and see us... Deebo's annoying."



2x All Pro Keisean Nixon is circling his calendar for the Packers Week 12 matchup against the 49ers and former teammate Deebo Samuel