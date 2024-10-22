49ers WR Deebo Samuel is in the Hospital with Pneumonia
This is scary.
Deebo Samuel missed most of the 49ers' 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with an illness that technically is pneumonia according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Which means Samuel has fluid in his lungs, he's in the hospital and there currently is no timeline for his return.
"He's in the hospital still and we'll see how he recovers here over these next couple days," Shanahan said Monday on a conference call.
It sounds like Samuel has a chance to play Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys, but it's unclear how good his chances are. Even in the healthiest young men, pneumonia can take a week or two to go away and symptoms can linger for a month or longer.
The 49ers currently are decimated at wide receiver. In addition to Samuel's illness, Brandon Aiyuk is out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL, Jauan Jennings is out with a hip injury that could sideline him against the Cowboys and Chris Conley is day to day with a sprained ankle. Meaning the 49ers' healthy wide receivers are Ricky Pearsall, Ronnie Bell and Jacob Cowing. Yikes.
Samuel, 28, has 20 catches for 335 receiving yards in six games this season. He missed Week 3 with a calf injury and was limited last week in practice with a wrist injury. He's under contract through 2025 and the 49ers probably need to keep him considering Aiyuk probably will miss the beginning of next season.