49ers WR Deebo Samuel Returns to Practice After Having Pneumonia
SANTA CLARA -- Good news for the 49ers.
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel practiced for the first time this week after missing most of Sunday's loss to the Chiefs and then spending two nights in the hospital with pneumonia. So it seems extremely possible that Samuel will play Sunday night against the Cowboys assuming his symptoms are clear. And judging based on how he ran around and danced on the practice field today, he looks like he feels good.
Samuel first felt ill last Saturday night the day before the 49ers played the Chiefs. Thirty minutes before kickoff, the 49ers sent out a press release informing the media that Samuel had an illness but would play anyway. But he managed to play just four snaps before he left the game in visible pain and discomfort and did not return.
Samuel eventually went to the hospital because he had fluid in his lungs. But after a couple days of taking antibiotics, he seems healthy and ready to play. And the 49ers are going to need him to play, considering Brandon Aiyuk is out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL. Without Aiyuk, the 49ers will need Samuel to step up and carry a bigger receiving load than ever.
Fortunately for the 49ers, Samuel usually plays extremely well against the Cowboys. That's because they're terrible at tackling and he's a human wrecking ball. Expect Samuel to have the best game of his season on Sunday night if he plays.