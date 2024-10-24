All 49ers

49ers WR Deebo Samuel Returns to Practice After Having Pneumonia

Good news for the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

August 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) watches warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
August 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) watches warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- Good news for the 49ers.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel practiced for the first time this week after missing most of Sunday's loss to the Chiefs and then spending two nights in the hospital with pneumonia. So it seems extremely possible that Samuel will play Sunday night against the Cowboys assuming his symptoms are clear. And judging based on how he ran around and danced on the practice field today, he looks like he feels good.

Samuel first felt ill last Saturday night the day before the 49ers played the Chiefs. Thirty minutes before kickoff, the 49ers sent out a press release informing the media that Samuel had an illness but would play anyway. But he managed to play just four snaps before he left the game in visible pain and discomfort and did not return.

Samuel eventually went to the hospital because he had fluid in his lungs. But after a couple days of taking antibiotics, he seems healthy and ready to play. And the 49ers are going to need him to play, considering Brandon Aiyuk is out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL. Without Aiyuk, the 49ers will need Samuel to step up and carry a bigger receiving load than ever.

Fortunately for the 49ers, Samuel usually plays extremely well against the Cowboys. That's because they're terrible at tackling and he's a human wrecking ball. Expect Samuel to have the best game of his season on Sunday night if he plays.

Download and follow The Best 49ers Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News