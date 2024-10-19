All 49ers

49ers WR Deebo Samuel is a "Trade Deadline Name to Watch" per Insider

The 49ers are at the crossroads of their season. The next two weeks will determine so much.

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr (1) after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
This is surprising.

Deebo Samuel apparently is a trade deadline name to watch according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini. Meaning the 49ers could trade him before the Nov. 5 trade deadline if they get the right offer.

The 49ers probably don't intend to trade Samuel at this time. They're coming off a win over the Seahawks and they're in first place in the NFC West even though their record is just 3-3. If they beat the Chiefs and Cowboys the next two weeks, they could be buyers at the deadline.

But if they lose the next two games, they could be a dysfunctional mess at the Bye week. Which means they could be sellers at the deadline. And the 49ers look like a team that could lose to anyone this season considering they already lost to the Rams and the Cardinals.

Samuel is having a down season by his standards. He's still fast but he isn't breaking tackles with the same ferocity with which he did in the past. Through six games this season he has broken just two tackles. Perhaps he's trying to preserve his body now that he's getting older.

Before the 49ers trade Samuel, they would need Jauan Jennings to return from a hip injury and Ricky Pearsall to prove that he can stay healthy. Pearsall injured himself multiple times this offseason and hasn't taken a hit yet, so he's a giant question mark. And the 49ers haven't revealed much about Jennings' hip injury yet.

