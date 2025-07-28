PFN Predicts the 49ers 2025 Win/Loss Record
2025 is lined up perfectly for the San Francisco 49ers to have a bounce-back season
Not only are a bunch of their stars from last season healthy, but they have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL.
Even with a bunch of rookies and second-year players being relied upon on defense, the 49ers are still in a prime position to win a lot of games.
However, Pro Football Network gave a deflating prediction for the 49ers’ 2025 win/loss record. Their prediction is derived from their “playoff predictor” simulator.
They used 10,000 simulations to average out the win/loss record of every team. The 49ers landed at 9.4 wins and 7.6 losses with just over a 50 percent chance to make the playoffs.
If you round it to the closest number, the 49ers are predicted to go 9-8 in 2025. Here is their breakdown for the prediction.
“Last season, the San Francisco 49ers were plagued by major injuries to key contributors. Though players like Christian McCaffrey and Nick Bosa return healthy in 2025, they lost several contributors like Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Deebo Samuel, Aaron Banks, Charvarius Ward and Leonard Floyd this offseason,” wrote PFN analyst Jacob Infante.
“Barring a catastrophe, the 49ers won't be bitten as hard by the injury bug this year. That said, their roster is worse on paper than it was going into last season, when they were just coming off a Super Bowl appearance. It's a true toss-up whether or not San Francisco makes it into the postseason in 2025.”
As low as the 2024 season got for the 49ers, it shouldn’t influence much of 2025. They should be able to win 10 games this upcoming season.
Their schedule makes it easy for them to overcome some injuries and the learning curve required with their rookies and second-year players on defense.
A 9-8 record would be incredibly disappointing. Anything less than 10 wins will not be acceptable, nor will any excuses be tolerated.