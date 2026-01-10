Three Remarkable 49ers Expectedly Named as a 2025 All-Pro

The 2025 NFL All-Pro team has officially been released by The Associated Press. This is where the San Francisco 49ers will see which of their players have earned the honor.

Winning 12 games would probably mean that several players would be named. Unfortunately, only three 49ers can call themselves an All-Pro, and it starts with the most obvious choice.

Christian McCaffrey

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

It was a no-brainer to name Christian McCaffrey as a first-team All-Pro player. In fact, he was undeniable. McCaffrey tallied 2,126 total yards,102 catches, and 17 touchdowns.

There was no way he wasn't going to be named as an All-Pro player, especially to the first team. It doesn't matter if McCaffrey has lacked the explosive plays. He's been churning like crazy this year.

McCaffrey's All-Pro honor was extremely hard-earned. And as I wrote in my prediction piece for which 49ers would be named an All-Pro, he made it as an all-purpose/flex player.

This year has been nothing short of stellar for McCaffrey. It's insane to fathom that just last year, he was dealing with bilateral Achilles tendinitis and a PCL injury. Talk about an incredible comeback.

Trent Williams

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The next expected 49ers player to make the All-Pro squad is Trent Williams. As usual, Williams was elite. He may have slightly declined this year, but he was still one of the best offensive tackles.

Williams was named as a second-team All-Pro, so that would reflect the slight decline. Usually, when he plays for most of a season, he will make it to the first team.

But that's being nitpicky. Williams is an All-Pro player as a 37-year-old. That's insane, especially when you consider he almost played every single regular-season game.

If it wasn't for a hamstring injury in Week 17, he would've completed his first full season since 2013. His 16 games played this year are his most in 12 years. What a monster Williams is.

Kyle Juszczyk

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) practices before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Last but not least is Kyle Juszczyk. You could argue that he is the most obvious 49ers player to make the All-Pro team. Ever since the Associated Press allowed fullbacks to be named, Juszczyk has been a lock.

There's no way he won't ever be named to it. It's not just because of how talented he is, but barely any offenses consistently use a fullback the way the 49ers use Juszczyk.

He has a full-on stranglehold on the All-Pro spot. Until he drastically declines or retires, Juszczyk will be named as an All-Pro player every season. It would be shocking if there were a season that he didn't make it.

