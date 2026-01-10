Three Remarkable 49ers Expectedly Named as a 2025 All-Pro
In this story:
The 2025 NFL All-Pro team has officially been released by The Associated Press. This is where the San Francisco 49ers will see which of their players have earned the honor.
Winning 12 games would probably mean that several players would be named. Unfortunately, only three 49ers can call themselves an All-Pro, and it starts with the most obvious choice.
Christian McCaffrey
It was a no-brainer to name Christian McCaffrey as a first-team All-Pro player. In fact, he was undeniable. McCaffrey tallied 2,126 total yards,102 catches, and 17 touchdowns.
There was no way he wasn't going to be named as an All-Pro player, especially to the first team. It doesn't matter if McCaffrey has lacked the explosive plays. He's been churning like crazy this year.
McCaffrey's All-Pro honor was extremely hard-earned. And as I wrote in my prediction piece for which 49ers would be named an All-Pro, he made it as an all-purpose/flex player.
This year has been nothing short of stellar for McCaffrey. It's insane to fathom that just last year, he was dealing with bilateral Achilles tendinitis and a PCL injury. Talk about an incredible comeback.
Trent Williams
The next expected 49ers player to make the All-Pro squad is Trent Williams. As usual, Williams was elite. He may have slightly declined this year, but he was still one of the best offensive tackles.
Williams was named as a second-team All-Pro, so that would reflect the slight decline. Usually, when he plays for most of a season, he will make it to the first team.
But that's being nitpicky. Williams is an All-Pro player as a 37-year-old. That's insane, especially when you consider he almost played every single regular-season game.
If it wasn't for a hamstring injury in Week 17, he would've completed his first full season since 2013. His 16 games played this year are his most in 12 years. What a monster Williams is.
Kyle Juszczyk
Last but not least is Kyle Juszczyk. You could argue that he is the most obvious 49ers player to make the All-Pro team. Ever since the Associated Press allowed fullbacks to be named, Juszczyk has been a lock.
There's no way he won't ever be named to it. It's not just because of how talented he is, but barely any offenses consistently use a fullback the way the 49ers use Juszczyk.
He has a full-on stranglehold on the All-Pro spot. Until he drastically declines or retires, Juszczyk will be named as an All-Pro player every season. It would be shocking if there were a season that he didn't make it.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.
Read more 49ers On SI
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN