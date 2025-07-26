Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 11 needs to break out
The San Francisco 49ers drafted Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, so they clearly have expectations for him in year two. However, the glimpses were few and far between in his rookie year. Now, his progress makes him the 11th most important player on the roster.
Pearsall recorded just 400 yards as a rookie. The list of first-round picks that failed to hit 500 yards is pretty ugly, as these players typically go so high because they can produce right away. The ones who do not can quickly be deemed busts. Pearsall was in a tough spot because the team had Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and Jauan Jennings last year.
However, Aiyuk missed a lot of time, and Samuel missed some time and struggled. Beyond that, Pearsall had a pedestrian yards per route run, suggesting that when he got his chances, he was still not separating.
There is no doubt that the 49ers are going to need a lot more from him, or they are going to be entering the third year of their draft pick with serious questions about what kind of role he has moving forward.
Aiyuk is still coming off his injury and will miss time. Jennings should be in a good spot, but is dealing with contract negotiations and is not locked onto the team long-term. Demarcus Robinson may face suspension. The 49ers do not just need a good year from Pearsall; they need him to hit the ground running and make an impact in week one.
If Pearsall hits and takes the step forward you want from a first-rounder, then the skill players are starting to look competent enough to make a run. If Pearsall is a bust, the group may start to fall apart with questionable depth. The chasm makes Pearsall the 11th most important player, despite 400 yards last year.