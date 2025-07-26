All 49ers

Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 11 needs to break out

The San Francisco 49ers are reliant on a step forward from Ricky Pearsall in 2025.

Parker Hurley

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, so they clearly have expectations for him in year two. However, the glimpses were few and far between in his rookie year. Now, his progress makes him the 11th most important player on the roster. 

Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 11 Ricky Pearsall

Pearsall recorded just 400 yards as a rookie. The list of first-round picks that failed to hit 500 yards is pretty ugly, as these players typically go so high because they can produce right away. The ones who do not can quickly be deemed busts. Pearsall was in a tough spot because the team had Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and Jauan Jennings last year. 


However, Aiyuk missed a lot of time, and Samuel missed some time and struggled. Beyond that, Pearsall had a pedestrian yards per route run, suggesting that when he got his chances, he was still not separating.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium.
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

There is no doubt that the 49ers are going to need a lot more from him, or they are going to be entering the third year of their draft pick with serious questions about what kind of role he has moving forward. 

Aiyuk is still coming off his injury and will miss time. Jennings should be in a good spot, but is dealing with contract negotiations and is not locked onto the team long-term. Demarcus Robinson may face suspension. The 49ers do not just need a good year from Pearsall; they need him to hit the ground running and make an impact in week one. 

If Pearsall hits and takes the step forward you want from a first-rounder, then the skill players are starting to look competent enough to make a run. If Pearsall is a bust, the group may start to fall apart with questionable depth. The chasm makes Pearsall the 11th most important player, despite 400 yards last year.

Read more

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News