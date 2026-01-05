A surprise receiver tops the 49ers' regular-season touchdown list

The San Francisco 49ers making the playoffs this season is one of their biggest achievements.

Many thought injuries would define their year, especially with veterans Nick Bosa and Fred Warner missing, but the team refused to let setbacks dictate their season and instead put together an impressive 12-5 record.

Brock Purdy and George Kittle went down in Week 1 and missed several weeks. Brandon Aiyuk offered nothing and didn't play a single snap. Injuries affected the whole roster in some form or another, leading to a surprise on who leads the most total receiving touchdown list.

49ers’ total receiving touchdowns leader: Jauan Jennings

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jauan Jennings finished the 2025 regular season as the lead receiving touchdown leader for the San Francisco 49ers.

Statistically, Jennings has 643 receiving yards this season, second only to running back Christian McCaffrey. But he secured nine touchdowns, and almost became the first wide receiver since Terrell Owens in 2002 to reach double figures. But his season has been turbulent, to say the least.

This is the same Jauan Jennings who held out of training camp with a calf injury, seeking a bigger payday. While he ultimately received performance-based financial incentives, the front office effectively denied a larger salary.

During the first half of the season, Jennings’ frustration showed on the field, as his attitude occasionally led to questionable decisions in games. His output was bad, too, dropping catches, and it looked like a tough year-long season was on the cards.

On top of that, Jennings had to battle five broken ribs and both high and low ankle sprains. There’s no denying he’s a fighter. When the 49ers needed him most, he stepped up and delivered a second half of the season that showcased the 2024-level performance he had long sought financial reward for.

He consistently made key plays and showed toughness in the red zone, becoming a dependable presence. Although he led the team by a wide margin in targets among wide receivers and tight ends, his season totals reflected a meaningful contribution to the 49ers’ offense.

The playoffs now present a key opportunity for Jennings to shine even further, though he has only one touchdown in the postseason so far. He will likely face increased coverage in these crucial games.

Despite that, Jennings leads the 49ers in total touchdowns for the season for the first time in his five-year career with the team. His presence for next season remains uncertain.

