Why Ricky Pearsall Wore a Blue Non-Contact Jersey in 49ers OTAs

Talk about special treatment.

Grant Cohn

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is selected as the No. 31 pick of the first round by the San Francisco 49ers during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Ricky Pearsall was the talk of 49ers OTAs and minicamp.

With Brandon Aiyuk holding out for a lucrative contract extension, Pearsall was the starting split end in the 49ers' first-team offense and he caught lots of passes. He was Aiyuk's temporary replacement. And he wore a blue non-contact jersey the entire time. This was strange.

Pearsall was the only player on the team wearing a blue jersey. Usually, players wear the blue jersey when they're injured. Often when a player gets a concussion, he practices in a blue jersey so he can stay in shape and the rest of the team knows not to touch him at all.

Every player except who was slightly injured during OTAs and minicamp sat out, which makes sense because it's June. The 49ers don't play a real game until September. There's no reason to push a player into practice if he's not healthy.

Pearsall seemed healthy. He ran his routes at full speed and participated heavily in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. And the cornerbacks didn't honor his non-contact designation. They pressed him at the line of scrimmage and grabbed him while he ran his routes. So why the blue jersey?

I'm guessing the 49ers are trying to be careful with Pearsall, because he's such a key component of their negotiations with Aiyuk. The better Pearsall performs this offseason, the less leverage Aiyuk has over the 49ers. And if Pearsall gets injured, then Aiyuk will have even more leverage.

So the 49ers are making Pearsall practice and trying to protect him at the same time. Talk about special treatment.

