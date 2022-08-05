The Good and Not So Good from Day 8 of Training Camp: Trey Lance's Best Practice Yet

SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 8 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, the 49ers wore pads for just the third time this offseason.

THE GOOD

1. Quarterback Trey Lance

Completed 9 of 13 pass attempts, and one of his throws was dropped by Malik Turner. This practice definitely was Lance's best of camp so far. He didn't complete any long throws, but was accurate on the short and intermediate passes and generally took what the defense gave him. Playing with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle together for the first time probably helped.

2. Running back Elijah Mitchell

Sprinted through the 49ers' elite first-string defense for a long touchdown run. Jimmie Ward was the last line of defense and he couldn't catch Mitchell, who seems on the verge of a monster season.

3. Running back Ty Davis-Price

Drew applause from the starters on the offense when he juked a third-string linebacker and made him jump the wrong way. Davis-Price also blocked well during the 1-on-1 blocking drill. He has terrible hand-eye coordination, but the rest of his game is impressive.

4. Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud

Beat starting cornerback Charvarius Ward for a 15-yard catch after running a deep crossing route. McCloud seems fully healthy after missing practice with what appeared to be an ankle injury. He's having a better camp than Jauan Jennings, who hasn't caught a pass from Lance since Saturday.

5. Defensive tackle Kevin Givens

Tackled Elijah Mitchell for a three-yard loss after beating starting guard Spencer Burford (more on him in a minute). Givens has started every practice at defensive tackle because Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw haven't been healthy at the same time. Givens seems like he's good enough to start if necessary. He gets bigger and stronger every year.

6. Defensive end Kerry Hyder

Took some reps at defensive tackle during 11 on 11 drills and beat Burford for a sack. The 49ers clearly are looking for a defensive end they can move to the interior like Arden Key did for them last year. Hyder looks effective in that role.

7. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk

He's so good, he's almost not worth mentioning anymore. It goes without saying that Aiyuk was the best offensive player on the field today. During 1 on 1s, he burned Emmanuel Moseley for a deep touchdown catch, then spun around Deommodore Lenoir with an out route, then caught another deep touchdown pass after rookie undrafted free agent Qwuantrezz Knight tried to jam Aiyuk and whiffed. Aiyuk is embarrassing players daily.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel

Lost both of his reps during 1 on 1s. First, he ran a deep comeback route against Charvarius Ward and fell when he made his break. Then, Samuel tried to beat Emmanuel Moseley with a fade route up the sideline but Moseley ran with him stride for stride, and Samuel didn't have the burst to go get the ball that he usually has. He's not in tip-top shape yet like Aiyuk is.

2. Wide receiver Danny Gray

Didn't take any reps during 1 on 1s, which is strange, and he didn't gain any yards during 11 on 11s, which is par for the course. He caught one screen pass, but got stopped at the line of scrimmage. He doesn't seem ready to contribute as a rookie.

3. Center Daniel Brunskill

Fumbled his second snap of practice. Brunskill is a decent blocker, but he can't snap the ball well, which is a problem for a center. The 49ers still don't have a starter at this position.

4. Guard Spencer Burford

Gave up a sack and a tackle for a loss during 11 on 11s. Burford is a promising young player with talent, but he's going to struggle initially against starting defensive tackles, because right now he's getting beaten by backups.