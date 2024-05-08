Where Albert Breer Ranks the 49ers in the NFC
One concern with the San Francisco 49ers heading into 2024 is their emotional drive.
For three straight years they have had their seasons end in heartbreak, but none were more heartbreaking than in February when they let the Super Bowl victory slip through their hands. That loss will really test the 49ers' fortitude going into 2024 and could possibly make them fall off.
However, if you ask Albert Breer of The MMQB, he isn't that concerned with that notion. Breer recently gave his rankings of the teams in the NFC with the 49ers landing a premium and expected spot. He had them placed at the top of the conference as THE team to beat and get through.
"They’re still the most complete team in the conference," Breer wrote. "And if they hit on first-round receiver Ricky Pearsall, who’s older and more NFL-ready than a lot of his peers, and Brock Purdy takes another step, look out. Health, to me, is really the only question because it’s the one thing that can take down any team."
As much as it is fair to question if the 49ers can rebound emotionally and even mentally next season, they are still sitting in a fantastic spot. They are not only the best team in the NFC, they are one of the best in the NFL until proven differently.
The one thing I'll push back on with Breer is the idea of Rick Pearsall needing to be anything in 2024. Yes, he should be able to contribute and have some impact, but really it is all about Brock Purdy taking the next step as well as Kyle Shanahan being able to elevate his passing game playbook.
If those two variables are able to be sound, then the 49ers will easily return to the playoffs and likely make a run at the Super Bowl again.