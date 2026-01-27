The 49ers have a Tough Free Agency Decision at Kicker this Offseason

The San Francisco 49ers had a better season from their special teams unit in 2025 than they had in recent years. In their end-of-season press conference, Kyle Shanahan was sure to note that he hopes that all of their core special teams personnel, Jon Weeks, Thomas Morestead, and Eddy Pineiro, will all be back next season.

The toughest one to retain will be Pineiro. Weeks is a long snapper and will not demand a salary, and at the age of Morstead, he is probably not interested in moving, as long as the salary is not disrespectful. The question comes down to their kicker.

On one hand, he was not even signed to start the season. The 49ers could find a similar free agent kicker in the summer and have similar success. There is a reason that Pinerio was a free agent, and he is coming off a career-high season. There is a good chance that 2026 will not be as successful. Do they take the win and move on?

On the other end, this is a team that has been haunted by kickers for a few years now. It seems like they finally got it right with Pinerio. He seems to fit the culture of the team, and he has become a fan favorite after a few clutch kicks on the 49ers' run.

The question will come down to the salary. Spotrac currently has him projected at $5.3M per year. That is right above Ka'imi Fairbairn and Will Lutz in the fourth or fifth highest salary amongst kickers range. That is probably fair. The 49ers could also opt for a franchise tag, but that is at $6.7M, which would have him set to be the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.

Beyond being highly paid off of one good season, they also would not have him signed beyond this season. It may be best for San Francisco and Pinerio if they agree to a 3-year deal closer to $5M per year. It saves San Francisco money but gives Pinerio longer-term security. It is also a nice raise for the kicker who was just making over $1M the season prior.

Of course, if Pinerio holds out for more money or years, the team may be forced to tag him and work from there. Both options seem more likely than letting him walk.

