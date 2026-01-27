The 49ers have a Tough Free Agency Decision at Kicker this Offseason
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers had a better season from their special teams unit in 2025 than they had in recent years. In their end-of-season press conference, Kyle Shanahan was sure to note that he hopes that all of their core special teams personnel, Jon Weeks, Thomas Morestead, and Eddy Pineiro, will all be back next season.
Can the San Francisco 49ers retain their special teams threats in 2025?
The toughest one to retain will be Pineiro. Weeks is a long snapper and will not demand a salary, and at the age of Morstead, he is probably not interested in moving, as long as the salary is not disrespectful. The question comes down to their kicker.
On one hand, he was not even signed to start the season. The 49ers could find a similar free agent kicker in the summer and have similar success. There is a reason that Pinerio was a free agent, and he is coming off a career-high season. There is a good chance that 2026 will not be as successful. Do they take the win and move on?
On the other end, this is a team that has been haunted by kickers for a few years now. It seems like they finally got it right with Pinerio. He seems to fit the culture of the team, and he has become a fan favorite after a few clutch kicks on the 49ers' run.
The question will come down to the salary. Spotrac currently has him projected at $5.3M per year. That is right above Ka'imi Fairbairn and Will Lutz in the fourth or fifth highest salary amongst kickers range. That is probably fair. The 49ers could also opt for a franchise tag, but that is at $6.7M, which would have him set to be the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.
Beyond being highly paid off of one good season, they also would not have him signed beyond this season. It may be best for San Francisco and Pinerio if they agree to a 3-year deal closer to $5M per year. It saves San Francisco money but gives Pinerio longer-term security. It is also a nice raise for the kicker who was just making over $1M the season prior.
Of course, if Pinerio holds out for more money or years, the team may be forced to tag him and work from there. Both options seem more likely than letting him walk.
Read More
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley