5 Upcoming Free Agents the 49ers Should Bring Back

A total of 28 players on the San Francisco 49ers will be free agents in March. Some players will sign with another team in free agency, while others will return.

The 49ers will need to decide which ones they should attempt to bring back. It should start with these five players above everyone else.

Eddy Pineiro

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro (18) celebrates after making a field goal during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

One of the best additions to the 49ers in 2025 was kicker Eddy Pineiro. He gave the 49ers hope and confidence again whenever the field goal unit would trot out on the field.

Going from Jake Moody to Pineiro is like going from the outhouse to the penthouse. He was that much of an upgrade and an invigorating figure on the team.

The 49ers should've gotten rid of Moody before the season started, but then it doesn't lead them to Pineiro. He needs to be brought back for 2026 and beyond. The last thing the 49ers want is to go on another kicker search.

Skyy Moore

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Skyy Moore (9) runs the ball as Cleveland Browns tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) defends during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Another player who gave a boost to the special teams unit is wide receiver Skyy Moore. Initially, his acquisition was bland. He was making bone-headed mistakes, like fielding kicks within the five-yard line.

However, once he removed those mistakes, Moore became a positively impactful player. All it took was two amazing kick returns in Week 11 and Week 13 for kickers to avoid him.

Moore proved he was a tone-setting kick returner who takes care of the football. It's been a long time since the 49ers have had that. Bringing him back next year would help retain the continuity of the improved special teams.

Chase Lucas

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Chase Lucas (26) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Having adequate depth is an underrated feature for a team to have. That is why it makes sense for the 49ers to bring back cornerback Chase Lucas.

The times he had to fill in for rookie Upton Stout in the slot, he performed nicely, like against the Atlanta Falcons. Lucas is a trustworthy backup. Plus, he contributes to special teams.

Lucas likely returns to the 49ers in 2026. He's a restricted free agent, so that should make him a shoo-in to be back, unless the 49ers surprisingly don't view him as worth a roster spot.

Kalia Davis

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kalia Davis (93) during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

One of the more improved players for the 49ers in 2025 was defensive lineman Kalia Davis. He was a fairly solid performer and one of the very few bright spots on the defensive line.

His numbers aren't anything to boast about, but he makes for a solid rotational player. That is what he would be best for. Playing on a healthier and improved defensive line will place him in an optimal situation to stand out more.

Luke Gifford

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Luke Gifford (57) during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

He may not have been good on defense, but linebacker Luke Gifford made it to the Pro Bowl as a special teams player. After years of inept special teams, it behooves the 49ers to retain the players who helped.

Gifford is one of them. The 49ers cannot afford to backtrack on special teams. Re-signing Gifford would help prevent that from happening.

