All 49ers

Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 8 is coming off an injury 

This player could make or break the 49ers' season.

Parker Hurley

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) walks on the field before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) walks on the field before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brandon Aiyuk could easily be higher on the most important San Francisco 49ers list, and last year at this time, he would have been. However, it was not the best year for the star receiver, but the team obviously still needs him, which is why he comes in at number eight on the most important 49ers ranking. 

Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 8 Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk averages 1.97 yards per route run for his career, and was coming off a 2023 season when he averaged 2.65 yards per route run. That is why Aiyuk, sitting at 1.74 yards per route run through seven weeks with the 49ers, was deemed not good enough by fans and media. Especially when most of his production came in one game. 

Aiyuk signed a massive extension and was taking his time to live up to it. Then, the ACL injury came.

Now, Aiyuk is expected to miss the start of the season. He shouldn’t miss too much time, but he went from a key piece who could take them higher on offense to someone who can hopefully push them over the top.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (in black hoodie) watches his teammates work out during the second day.
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (in black hoodie) watches his teammates work out during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The 49ers' wide receiver room is murky right now. Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall are both healthier than Aiyuk, but neither has been fully involved in training camp. Jennings is due a new contract, and Pearsall has not made waves in the NFL yet. 

So, on paper, you can make the case that while San Francisco can survive without Aiyuk, he is still their best bet at being the top receiver by the end of the year. How much they can get out of Aiyuk, and for how long, may determine the ceiling of the roster.

Read more

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.