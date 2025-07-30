Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 8 is coming off an injury
Brandon Aiyuk could easily be higher on the most important San Francisco 49ers list, and last year at this time, he would have been. However, it was not the best year for the star receiver, but the team obviously still needs him, which is why he comes in at number eight on the most important 49ers ranking.
Aiyuk averages 1.97 yards per route run for his career, and was coming off a 2023 season when he averaged 2.65 yards per route run. That is why Aiyuk, sitting at 1.74 yards per route run through seven weeks with the 49ers, was deemed not good enough by fans and media. Especially when most of his production came in one game.
Aiyuk signed a massive extension and was taking his time to live up to it. Then, the ACL injury came.
Now, Aiyuk is expected to miss the start of the season. He shouldn’t miss too much time, but he went from a key piece who could take them higher on offense to someone who can hopefully push them over the top.
The 49ers' wide receiver room is murky right now. Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall are both healthier than Aiyuk, but neither has been fully involved in training camp. Jennings is due a new contract, and Pearsall has not made waves in the NFL yet.
So, on paper, you can make the case that while San Francisco can survive without Aiyuk, he is still their best bet at being the top receiver by the end of the year. How much they can get out of Aiyuk, and for how long, may determine the ceiling of the roster.