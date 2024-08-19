Bear Digest

Kiran Amegadjie Comes Off Non-Football Injury List

The Bears will get their first chance to look at their third-round rookie tackle from Yale now.

Gene Chamberlain

Kiran Amegadjie watches Bears minicamp from the sideline. Amegadjie, a third-round rookie from Yale, will be available to practice for the first time this week. / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
An unexpected twist to the Bears offensive line plot has occurred.

There's no telling which way it could go.

The team on Sunday removed tackle Kiran Amegadjie from the non-football injury list and he can be expected to start ramping up to football readiness over the next few days at practice.

With Amegadjie being a rookie and possessing no offseason or training camp work, it would have been very easy for the Bears to hold him out this year. Apparently they see his potential to help, although GM Ryan Poles said after the draft he didn't expect Amegadjie to battle for a starting spot this year.

Amegadjie had a quad injury at Yale last year and needed season-ending surgery. It's been 10 months since then.

Although he is a tackle who was touted for his 36-inch-plus long arms, Amegadjie also has position versatility. He played guard at Yale before playing tackle his final year.    

The Bears have Amegadjie listed as third left tackle on their depth chart behind backup Larry Borom.

