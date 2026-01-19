Bears “Stock Down” Divisional Round: Receivers let Bears down

Well, let’s just rip off the Band-Aid, shall we?

Because we have some concerning topics and players to discuss regarding the Chicago Bears after their season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and putting it off won’t help.

Let’s get to it.

Rome Odunze

It might be time to have a conversation about last year’s ninth-overall pick.

I get it, he’s not 100%. It wasn’t a perfect day outside. But Odunze might have singlehandedly cost the Bears two touchdowns that might have punched their ticket to the NFC title game: one on a dropped touchdown pass, and another on a block he missed that could've sprung D’Andre Swift to the end zone in the fourth quarter. The drops are also not a new thing for him, which is the unfortunate part. He’s threatening to become a more expensive Darnell Mooney unless he finds a way to become more reliable next year. Another bigger issue for him: the Bears have two young receivers in Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III who eat into his production next year, and the former has become the man in this offense already.

DJ Moore

I’m done. I’m simply done watching Moore loaf with the ball in the air and the game on the line. That’s now two Caleb Williams interceptions you can feasibly charge to Moore’s ledger in the last few weeks, and this latest one gave the Rams the break they needed to send the Bears home. I don’t care what the reason is—play-calling, effort, whatever. Moore hasn’t consistently been the difference-maker he’s being paid to be. And if he’s going to actively give the ball away in important moments, he might have to go. Trading him feels like an easy decision this offseason.

Caleb Williams

It pains me to put him in this category, but it has to be done. The reason, though, isn’t that he’s awful. If it wasn’t for his latest magic act, the Bears would’ve have even been in overtime, after all. It’s that he just made a number of critical mistakes and missed some critical throws when it mattered most this time, and it cost them.

