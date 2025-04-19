2025 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears dubbed All-Pro destination for high-profile first-round prospect
Despite all of the time that NFL draft experts put into film study, mock drafts, and player projections, none of it will matter if a prospect ends up with an organization that fails him. Whether it's a weak supporting cast, a system that doesn't fit his skill set, or a misuse of his abilities, many times, when a prospect fails, it isn't entirely his fault.
That's why which team selects a player is way more important than how high he's picked in the first round.
The same will hold true in the 2025 NFL Draft, where this year's newest crop of NFL hopefuls is close to finding out where they'll soon call home.
Unlike last year, the Chicago Bears are now an organization that's capable of getting the best out of their first-round pick. It may have seemed like the Bears were that team ahead of last year's NFL Draft, when most pundits suggested that Caleb Williams was entering the best-ever situation of any first-overall pick, but we learned quickly that that wasn't true.
Matt Eberflus and his coaching staff imploded, and Williams was left to pick up the pieces without a mentor (or an offensive line).
Now, with coach Ben Johnson and an all-star coaching staff, combined with a completely flipped offensive line in place, the sky is the limit for Chicago's up-and-comers, including whoever they select with the 10th overall pick.
In fact, the Bears are so much better prepared to welcome a first-round stud in 2025 that Pro Football Focus named them an All-Pro destination for running back Ashton Jeanty.
"This is the easiest sell of the group and doesn’t require a significant amount of backstory," PFF's Josh Liskiewitz wrote. "The Bears revamped the entire interior of the offensive line this offseason by trading for veteran guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and signing free-agent center Drew Dalman. With Darnell Wright set to enter year three as the starter at right tackle and the combination of Braxton Jones and Kiran Amegadjie on the left side, this is the most stable the offensive line has been during Ryan Poles’ tenure as general manager. The defense looks stacked at every level, meaning the biggest hole on the roster is running back, and the Bears picked the right year to have a critical need at the position."
There's only one problem: Jeanty probably won't be available to the Bears when they're picking in the first round. The momentum for the former Boise State star to get snagged by the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 overall has grown in recent days, which means Chicago will likely punt running back into Day 2.
If Jeanty ends up becoming a Raider, and the Bears land a prospect like Quinshon Judkins or TreVeyon Henderson in the second round, it'll be interesting to see how their careers unfold. It's within a reasonable scope of outcomes that the running back Chicago takes on Day 2 -- due to their supporting cast -- has a similar impact in the NFL as Jeanty, if he ends up with a rebuilding organization.
Indeed, Jeanty to the Bears would be fun. And it would be the best possible outcome for not only the Chicago Bears, but for Ashton Jeanty, too.
