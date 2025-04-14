How Kyler Gordon's contract extension impacts Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL Draft needs
The Chicago Bears agreed to terms on a massive three-year contract extension with cornerback Kyler Gordon in a move that will have a ripple effect on the team's 2025 NFL Draft plan.
Prior to Gordon landing his new deal that will keep him in Chicago through 2028, the fear that he could be lost in next offseason's free agency period forced cornerback to be among the early-round draft considerations.
Despite Jaylon Johnson being locked up long term, Tyrique Stevenson has been a volatile player through two seasons, making a backup plan for a potential Gordon departure critical.
Now, it's not nearly as urgent.
Instead, cornerback will get pushed way down the Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL Draft needs. Here's an updated ranking of those needs.
1. Running Back
The Bears will look to upgrade their running back room with a rookie who can start over D'Andre Swift. There's a good chance Chicago will make a play for either Ashton Jeanty or Omarion Hampton in the first round.
2. Left Tackle
Braxton Jones' future remains unclear, and left tackle is the only position along the offensive line that's gone untouched this offseason. That will change in the early rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.
3. Edge Rusher
Dayo Odeyingbo helps, but the Bears need a twitchy edge rusher who can complement Montez Sweat on obvious passing downs.
4. Safety
Jaquan Brisker appears healthy, but he's one hit away from being lost for an extended period of time again. Chicago has to take this position group seriously; a long-term starter could come out of the 2025 NFL Draft class.
5. Wide Receiver
The Bears added Olamide Zaccheaus in free agency, but he isn't a long-term solution alongside DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. If a talented pass-catcher is on the board in the second round, Poles will pounce.
