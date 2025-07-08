Chicago Bears’ 2025 Week 15 statistical leaders, predicted—Hello, Cleveland!
A Chicago Bears revenge game? Against the Cleveland Browns? Who aren’t even close to being a rival? Who aren’t even close to being the Green Bay Packers?
Yeah, that doesn't make sense. But stick with me for a minute, here.
On NFL Draft Day, 2025, the Browns pulled off a deal that had them swapping picks with Jacksonville—the Jags moved up to the two-spot, while Cleveland stepped down to five—then grabbing offensive lineman Mason Graham.
After the deal was announced, a contingent of Chicagoans who had hoped the Bears would find a way to climb up to the fifth pick in order to draft running back Ashton Jeanty was more than a little irked.
They probably shouldn’t have been that irked—it looks like the fella the Bears grabbed at ten, one Colston Loveland, might be a really good get—but there could be some hard feelings from the Bears' side of the ball as they stare down Cleveland.
Nary a Bear will admit to any notable animosity towards the Brownies, but this will be viewed as a minority as a revenge game. That, of course, is a stretch, but we're talking Week 15, and the pooped Midway Monsters will need all the motivation they can get.
So which Bears skill players will put up some quality digits against a pretty darn good Cleveland defense at Soldier Field?
Running Back
In a recent bold predictions article, I posited that Roschon Johnson will eventually swipe the starting RB job from D’Andre Swift.
I’ll stand by that, and even go so far as to say that it’ll happen before the Cleveland clash. So here in Week 15, the third-year man out of Texas will own the position, and even facing that solid Browns D—Myles Garrett, anybody?—he’ll rack up 50-plus rushing yards, 40-plus receiving yards, and a surprise receiving touchdown off of a funky Ben Johnson trick play.
Wide Receiver
A four-time Pro Bowler, Cleveland cornerback Denzel Ward is a straight up menace, and will likely be tasked with checking Bears' WR1 D.J. Moore. No slight to the remainder of the Browns’ defensive backfield, but with Moore under lock and key, Chicago QB Caleb Williams will have plenty of opportunity to connect with Rome Odunze (WR2) and Luther Burden III (WR3)
But this will be The Olamide Zaccheaus Game.
In this rumble, whatever Chicago’s WR4 lacks in quantity he’ll make up for in quality. Look for him to find pay dirt not once, but twice, one of which will come via a 50-plus yard reception, and the other being a red zone dump off.
And Big Z will have exactly zero other targets, thus zero other catches. See? Quality over quantity.
Tight End
Remember that abovementioned revenge game dealie? Well, Colston Loveland will be at the top of the list of Bears who want to prove themselves against the Browns.
That said, it’ll be a rough week for the tight ends, this despite the fact that in 2024, Cleveland allowed the 20th-most fantasy points to TEs.
So why will the Browns D step it up this week? Because sometimes, s*** happens.
Loveland will catch all three of his targets, none of which will go for more than ten yards. For the first-round pick out of Michigan, true revenge will have to wait.