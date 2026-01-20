Bears TE Had Funniest Line After Caleb Williams’s Miracle Touchdown Throw
If there is one thing we learned from the first year of Ben Johnson's Bears, it's that you simply never know what these guys are going to do ... specifically, quarterback Caleb Williams, who pulled off comeback after comeback in his remarkable sophomore season.
And of all his jaw-dropping plays, the best had to be his miracle pass in Sunday's divisional round, when he tied the game to force overtime with just 27 seconds left and a looming turnover on downs. The QB was under immense pressure, but scrambled backwards and somehow tossed a long, perfect throw to an open Cole Kmet waiting in the end zone.
To those of us watching at home, the moment was remarkable. And in an NFL Films recap of the play, those on both sides of the field were equally as dumbfounded.
But even better was the reaction from tight end Durham Smythe, who walked up to Kmet after the deed was done and dropped a hilarious line: "Just like we drew it up," he said, dapping Kmet up.
Watch that below:
Chicago would later go on to lose in OT, and on a Williams interception, no less ... a brutal juxtaposition for the incredibly hyped Soldier Field. Still, the near-win and the miracle pass + catch gave the fanbase something they haven't had in a while—hope—and that certainly counts for something, too.
Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.