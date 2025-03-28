Chicago Bears listed among teams desperate for contention after 2025 offseason moves
The Chicago Bears have been incredibly active and aggressive in their organizational rebuild this offseason. From hiring Ben Johnson as head coach to flipping the offensive line into one of the best starting units in the NFL, the Bears have made massive investments around second-year quarterback Caleb Williams in their quest for Super Bowl contention.
But what some may describe as calculated football moves, others could view as acts of desperation.
In fact, the Bears were listed among six teams whose offseason moves show they're desperate to contend, according to Fox Sports NFL writer Henry McKenna.
"You could argue that's not desperation — it's good sense," McKenna wrote of the Bears hiring Johnson on a massive coaching contract. "And I wouldn't fault you. (But come on, we all know the Bears are desperate for a good offensive line.) The move that smacked most of desperation? Their three-year, $43.5-million deal with 31-year-old DT Grady Jarrett.
"The Bears are desperate to help Caleb Williams develop into a generational QB — after entering the NFL last year as a generational prospect. Again, it's smart to throw everything at the wall to help the QB. And that's what they're doing. There's a lot of money at work here."
Desire and desperation can sometimes be interchangable terms. There's no doubt the Bears have a strong desire to win, and that desire can lead to taking desperate measures, but in the case of Ryan Poles and the moves he's made this offseason, it feels more like he's been calculated and deliberate in his effort to bring Chicago back to relevancy in the NFL.
Adding players like Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson via trade, signing Drew Dalman, the top free-agent center, and beefing up the defensive line are moves that the Bears had to make; Poles had no choice. Had he maintained the status quo, the Bears would've remained a five-win team.
Instead, and because of Poles' aggressive approach and willingness to spend big money during the 2025 offseason, the Bears are now projected to win nearly four more games next year. And if they can elevate to a nine, 10, or even 11-win team because of this offseason's decisions, what seems like a desperate offseason will quickly transform into one that changed the trajectory of this franchise.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —