Bears tackle Braxton Jones a healthy inactive for Rams playoff game

Theo Benedet will be the only backup to Thuney at left tackle for Sunday night's divisional playoff game with the Rams as former Bears starter Braxton Jones is inactive.

Jones is a healthy scratch after coming off IR on Tuesday. He started at left tackle in last year's 24-18 Bears win over the Rams at Soldier Field and was their starter at the position from 2022-24 before being taken out of the starting lineup after Week 4 this season.

Jones had been on IR since Oct. 25 with a knee injury.

No other surprises were found on the Chicago or L.A. inactive lists.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze was questionable but had been expected to play and will. He had gone through a full practice Friday despite a foot injury. Also, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin is playing after being listed questionable with a back injury.

Bears cornerback Nick McCloud has a groin injury and was ruled out for the game on the injury report, so he is inactive.

Joining McCloud on the inactive list are third QB Case Keenum, defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II, and wide receiver Jahdae Walker. The Bears spent a sixth-round draft pick to acquire Tryon-Shoyinka and a seventh-round pick. They drafted Hyppolite in the fourth round this year.

Inactives for the Rams are wide receiver Tutu Atwell, cornerback Derion Kendrick, running back Jarquez Hunter, safety Tanner Ingle, tight end Nick Vannett, offensive lineman D.J. Humphries and third quarterback Stetson Bennett IV.

