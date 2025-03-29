ESPN analyst says Ashton Jeanty would break historic NFL record if drafted by Bears
The 2025 NFL Draft will challenge draft purists who've long supported the theory that running backs shouldn't be selected in the first round. The positional value doesn't warrant it, the theory suggests, because starting-quality runners can be found in Day 2 and beyond.
It's true that some of the best running backs in the league were second-rounders. The Tennessee Titans snagged Derrick Henry with the 14th pick in Round 2 back in 2016; to date, Henry's had a Hall of Fame career.
Henry isn't alone on the long list of high-end non-first-round running backs. Alvin Kamara, Nick Chubb, Aaron Jones... none of them wear the Day 1 badge of honor.
The Chicago Bears have first-hand experience with what the second round can produce at running back. Matt Forte was selected with the 44th overall pick in 2008. He's arguably the third-best running back in team history.
But there are first-round running backs who've proven to be worth every bit of that high draft investment. Saquon Barkley, Bijan Robinson, and Jahmyr Gibbs are the most obvious examples. Even Josh Jacobs has proven to be a good value since the Raiders used a first-rounder on him in 2019.
Boise State's Asthon Jeanty will be the next first-round running back to test this theory. In fact, Jeanty will join a rare fraternity of running backs selected in the first 10 picks. Only five cracked the top-32 picks since 2015 -- Todd Gurley, Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette, Barkley, and Robinson. Aside from Fournette, it's a group that's made their mark in the pros.
There's been a significant amount of buzz connecting Jeanty to the Bears, and for good reason. Running back remains a position on Chicago's roster that could use an upgrade after D'Andre Swift failed to impress during his first season with the team in 2024.
Jeanty's three-down skill set, one that's equal parts inside and outside playmaker, could be what puts the revamped Bears offense over the top. And, according to ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick, Chicago would be a great fit for Jeanty.
In fact, the Bears might be an historic fit for him.
Eric Dickerson set the NFL rookie rushing record way back in 1983 when he ran for 1,808 yards and 18 touchdowns.
If Jeanty becomes a Chicago Bear and breaks Dickerson's record, he'd finish the 2025 season with at least the second-best rushing season in team history. Walter Payton currently owns that mark with 1,852 yards in 14 games back in 1977.
A quick side note: Payton holds the eight best rushing seasons in team history. That's bonkers.
Riddick's bold prediction isn't just a vote of confidence for Ashton Jeanty's pro outlook; it's also a vote of confidence for the Bears' offensive line. It's been a while since we've been in that reality.
Look, I get the appeal behind drafting Jeanty. He'd be a blast to cheer for, and he'd absolutely help Caleb Williams reach his immense ceiling. But the Chicago Bears must be confident in Braxton Jones' recovery, or Kiran Amegadjie's development, or the cluster of left tackle prospects who'd be available in the second round before pulling the trigger on a running back over a critically important offensive lineman.
The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on April 24. Until then, the Jeanty vs. offensive line debate will rage on.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —