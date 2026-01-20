Chicago Bears linked to Maxx Crosby in wild blockbuster trade pitch

The Chicago Bears' 2025 season has been over for only a few days, but that hasn't stopped the speculation about what GM Ryan Poles could do to push this team one step closer to the Super Bowl.

It's widely assumed the Bears will focus most of their offseason attention on upgrading the defense. Specifically, a big-time pass-rusher is expected to be added, whether via free agency, a trade, or the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

That second option -- a trade -- could be the most realistic for the Bears, especially with the assets Chicago can move in a big-time deal.

According to the good folks at FanDuel, one potential blockbuster deal involves superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby and Bears veteran receiver DJ Moore.

The Raiders get a WR1.

The Bears get a superstar EDGE.



Should Chicago & Las Vegas make this move to send Mad Maxx to the Windy City?

In this hypothetical, the Chicago Bears receive Crosby in exchange for Moore, a 2026 first-round pick (No. 25 overall), a 2026 fifth-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick.

At first glance, that seems like a lot to pay for Crosby. But with the premium placed on elite edge rushers, it might just be the cost of doing business.

Just a reminder:

Maxx Crosby leads the Raiders in pass deflections (6), and is tied for 3rd in picks (1). Plus, he has 9 sacks, 25 TFLs, and 63 total tackles.



He is THE defense at this point. pic.twitter.com/VTKhYQ9A3K — JT (@CondorSZN) December 9, 2025

Crosby, 28, appeared in 15 games during the 2025 season and finished with 10 sacks and 28 tackles for loss. He'd pair with Montez Sweat to give the Bears their most dynamic pair of edge rushers in many, many seasons, while moving Austin Booker -- one of Chicago's young, ascending talents -- into a rotational pass-rushing role.

Adding Crosby would be a boon for the defense, and with the way DJ Moore ended the Bears' playoff loss against the Los Angeles Rams, when his lack of effort was the direct cause of the game-losing interception, Bears fans might be just fine with his time in Chicago being over.

The Bears' wide receiver depth chart will remain in good shape even if Moore is traded. Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III are more than capable of being a fantastic 1-2 punch on the outside, while tight end Colston Loveland is already considered one of the best pass-catchers at his position.

The NFL draft capital lost in this deal could be a sticking point, however. Indeed, a first-round pick is a requirement in any deal for Crosby, but adding a future second? That might be a bit much, especially considering Moore is in the trade, too.

Welcome to the offseason, Bears Nation. We're just getting started.