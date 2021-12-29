Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    ESPN Bears Reporter Dies of Cancer
    Publish date:

    ESPN Bears Reporter Dies of Cancer

    Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson died Tuesday at the age of 44 after a battle with cancer.
    Author:

    Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson died Tuesday at the age of 44 after a battle with cancer.

    Chicago Bears beat reporter Jeff Dickerson passed away Tuesday at the age of 44 due to complications from colon cancer.

    Dickerson had been covering the Bears since 2001 for ESPN. He had worked as a sports reporter with ABC-7 in Chicago and did TV analysis for Loyola men's basketball games. Dickerson also hosted a national radio show with Jonathan Hood.

    A graduate of Buffalo Grove High School and University of Illinois, Dickerson is survived by his 11-year-old son, Parker, and parents Sandy and George Dickerson. Dickerson's wife Caitlin had died nearly three years ago at the age of 36 after a long battle with cancer. 

    Dickerson played football, basketball and baseball at Buffalo Grove before graduating in 1996.

    Read More

    "We are absolutely heartbroken to learn of the passing of our friend and colleague Jeff Dickerson," the Chicago Bears said in statement. "Always the consummate professional, JD took a great deal of pride in his coverage of the Bears for 20 years. He was a true professional and even better person. 

    "JD always was one of the first media members to arrive in the press box on gameday, with a hello and a smile that could brighten anyone’s day. He was one of a kind, and will truly be missed. On behalf of the entire Bears organization, we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to Jeff’s 11-year-old son Parker and all of his family and friends who mourn his loss."

    TRIBUTES ROLL IN FOLLOWING DEATH OF JOHN MADDEN

    Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

    segag
    News

    Bears Reporter Jeff Dickerson, 44, Dies of Cancer

    17 minutes ago
    USATSI_17412467
    News

    How Matt Nagy Could Argue to Keep His Job

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17393031
    News

    The Hidden Improvements for Justin Fields

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16932002
    News

    Allen Robinson, Jaylon Johnson Return to Roster

    Dec 27, 2021
    USATSI_17349110
    News

    Will Matt Nagy Finish Out Season as He Expects?

    Dec 27, 2021
    USATSI_14764824
    News

    Bears Need to Look Closely at Sean McVay Coaching Tree

    Dec 27, 2021
    USATSI_17413473
    Game Day

    Bears "Empty Their Cups" But Can It Save Matt Nagy?

    Dec 27, 2021
    USATSI_17413390
    News

    How Damiere Byrd's Backyard Move Saved Bears

    Dec 26, 2021