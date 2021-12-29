Bears Reporter Jeff Dickerson, 44, Dies of Cancer

Chicago Bears beat reporter Jeff Dickerson passed away Tuesday at the age of 44 due to complications from colon cancer.

Dickerson had been covering the Bears since 2001 for ESPN. He had worked as a sports reporter with ABC-7 in Chicago and did TV analysis for Loyola men's basketball games. Dickerson also hosted a national radio show with Jonathan Hood.

A graduate of Buffalo Grove High School and University of Illinois, Dickerson is survived by his 11-year-old son, Parker, and parents Sandy and George Dickerson. Dickerson's wife Caitlin had died nearly three years ago at the age of 36 after a long battle with cancer.

Dickerson played football, basketball and baseball at Buffalo Grove before graduating in 1996.

"We are absolutely heartbroken to learn of the passing of our friend and colleague Jeff Dickerson," the Chicago Bears said in statement. "Always the consummate professional, JD took a great deal of pride in his coverage of the Bears for 20 years. He was a true professional and even better person.

"JD always was one of the first media members to arrive in the press box on gameday, with a hello and a smile that could brighten anyone’s day. He was one of a kind, and will truly be missed. On behalf of the entire Bears organization, we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to Jeff’s 11-year-old son Parker and all of his family and friends who mourn his loss."

