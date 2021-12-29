Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tributes Pour in for NFL Legend John Madden After His Passing

Author:

The football world lost an icon on Tuesday with the passing of Hall of Famer John Madden.

Madden, 85, was the head coach of the Raiders for 10 years, leading the franchise to its first-ever championship in Super Bowl XI. After retiring from coaching, Madden went on to a 40-year broadcasting career, where he cemented his legacy as one of the most adored figures in the game. He gained further renown for the long-running video game series, Madden NFL, which has bore his name since 1988.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

SI Recommends

“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

When news of his passing broke, people from around the game poured in their respects to Madden's life and legacy. Read some of the tributes below:

More on John Madden:

YOU MAY LIKE

John Madden died at 85 years old.
NFL

John Madden, Hall of Fame Raiders Coach and Broadcaster, Dies

The NFL great was 85 years old.

Late ESPN Chicago Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson
Media

ESPN Bears Reporter Jeff Dickerson Dies at 44

He died in the same hospice center as his wife, Caitlin, who died two years ago.

NC State Helmet
College Football

Wolfpack Had No Idea About UCLA’s COVID-19 Issues

“We had know clue what they were up against that,” head coach Dave Doeren said.

dana holgorsen
College Football

Dana Holgorsen Gripes About Press Conference Setup After Bowl Win

Holgorsen was not pleased about having to wait 20 minutes to speak following Houston's 17-13 win over Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl.

rodgers5
NFL

Rodgers Questions NFL Policies For Unvaccinated Players

The reigning NFL MVP made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

carson-wentz-covid
NFL

Colts Place Carson Wentz on COVID-19 List

The Colts are scheduled to fight for their playoff lives on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes (right) and Brittany Matthews (left), his wife, at the NBA All-Star Game.
Extra Mustard

Patrick Mahomes's Fiancée Claps Back at Chiefs Doubters

Brittany Matthews addressed those who thought the Chiefs were finally losing control of the AFC West this season.

NFL logo
NFL

Report: NFL to Shorten Quarantine Time to Five Days

The CDC announced that asymptomatic individuals who test positive for COVID-19 would only need to quarantine for five days.