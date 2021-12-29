The football world lost an icon on Tuesday with the passing of Hall of Famer John Madden.

Madden, 85, was the head coach of the Raiders for 10 years, leading the franchise to its first-ever championship in Super Bowl XI. After retiring from coaching, Madden went on to a 40-year broadcasting career, where he cemented his legacy as one of the most adored figures in the game. He gained further renown for the long-running video game series, Madden NFL, which has bore his name since 1988.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

When news of his passing broke, people from around the game poured in their respects to Madden's life and legacy. Read some of the tributes below:

