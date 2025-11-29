Ben Johnson raves about how the Chicago Bears dismantled the Eagles in Week 13

There are signature wins, and then there are wins like the Chicago Bears had over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13's Black Friday showdown.

The Bears manhandled the Eagles en route to a 24-15 win. The final score was actually much closer than the game felt, too. Chicago was methodical and productive in their clock-controlling offense. They rattled Jalen Hurts and shut down Saquon Barkley on defense. Special teams did its job, too.

The Bears' ninth win of the season was a true team victory, but there was one aspect of the win that deserved a little extra credit: the running game.

D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai combined for an incredible 255 yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles' defense, led by 'The Godfather' Vic Fangio, had no answer. It was like watching a prize fighter beat his opponent into submission with body blow after body blow.

And Ben Johnson loved it.

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Can't say enough about that running game," Johnson said after the game. "I don't think we win that game if we're not able to run the ball like we were. Both the backs, over 100 yards, was just outstanding. You could feel decisiveness, you could feel them hitting it downhill. They turned on the gas, and were lowering their shoulders, too. So that was so good to see, but it doesn't happen without that offensive line. You can't say enough about Ozzy [Trapilo] and Joe [Thuney], Dalman, Jonah [Jackson] and Darnell [Wright]. I mean, those guys, they were huge for us. So really proud of them, really proud of the tight ends, the receivers.

"That's a frustrating game if you were a pass catcher, because those conditions were challenging for us to get some consistency going there. And yet, they still were a big part of what we were doing there in the run game, and they knew that going into it. So that was huge to see."

It was a showcase performance for five guys who rarely get the facetime they deserve, and you can bet they loved it, too.

"We take a lot of pride when we are called upon," right tackle Darnell Wright said. "And I think the biggest thing is everybody was just, we knew it was a 60-minute game. I feel like we just trusted our technique. Running backs did a hell of a job. They trusted it, and even if it didn't go well, we knew that it would come eventually, to just keep pounding away."

The Chicago Bears' December identity was revealed on Black Friday. You can expect them to keep pounding away as they chase an NFC North title and a run at the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.