Bears "Stock Down": Doubters take a massive L as Chicago dominates the Eagles

When we've done the Bears' stock report after games, we've always been able to find something to knock about their performance even in wins.

After watching them take down the Philadelphia Eagles 24-15 on the road, though, what can we really say negatively about them?

While parts of it weren't perfect, like the passing game, not much was a major issue on the Bears' side of things. In fact, only one player had an especially concerning day and has been trending downward the last few weeks.

But the real losers of this contest were...

The haters

Because if we’re being real, what else do we really have to be mad about? Several players who had tough moments, like Nahsohn Wright getting cooked by AJ Brown, had bounce-back moments (forcing a fumble on a tush push). Same goes for Caleb Williams, who had a rough day in the completion department and threw a rough pick on a screen pass but delivered the kill shot on a magnificent touchdown throw to Cole Kmet.

Here’s what we can say though: there are no more excuses to doubt the Bears’ legitimacy. No, the Eagles can’t playing great football right now. But they’re still an immensely talented 8-4 football team coming off of a Super Bowl win. They’re good, and the Bears just put belt to their collective butts on Black Friday.

People have been making excuses for not believing in this team for weeks: their quality of opponent, the last-minute wins, the tough schedule to end the season.

This win basically puts an end to those narratives. The Chicago Bears can beat anyone at any time. Get wise.

Rome Odunze

We know the weather wasn’t great, and that no one put up particularly great numbers in the passing game here. But two catches for eight yards ain’t it. Since catching six passes for 86 yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants, Odunze hasn’t done much of anything. Thankfully, the likes of Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III have picked up the slack for Odunze and DJ Moore as they’ve struggled to get traction. But it might be time to wonder about Odunze’s ceiling as a true No. 1 receiver.

