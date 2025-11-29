Swift, Monangai share who deserves praise after Bears’ shocking win over Eagles

The Chicago Bears' stunning victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles has flipped the NFC narrative on its head. The Bears were considered by most NFL talking heads to be fool's gold before Black Friday's showcase performance. Now, some of the smartest people in football are buying in.

It's what happens after a team puts on an offensive clinic. Bears coach Ben Johnson put on a masterclass for how to body blow a Vic Fangio defense into submission, fueled by one of Chicago's best rushing performances since 1985.

Literaly.

Friday's win over the Eagles produced two Chicago Bears running backs who rushed for over 100 yards in the same game since the team's Super Bowl season. The last pair to accomplish the feat was Walter Payton and Matt Suhey.

Now, D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai can be added to that list.

The duo combined for 40 carries, 255 yards, and two touchdowns. The production was nearly split down the middle, too. Monangai ran for a team-high 130 yards. Swift ran for 125.

Simply remarkable.

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Both running backs were given an opportunity to bask in the glory of a signature performance in front of a national audience. However, after the game, they chose a different strategy: they gave credit for their production where it was due.

To the offensive line.

"They should be up here with us right now," Swift said from the Amazon Prime post-game set. "We go as far as they go. They were clicking on all cylinders today. Shoutout to them and the receivers blocking downfield. I can't thank those guys enough."

Monangai added to the praise.

"We knew going into this game it was going to be in the trenches," he said. "Up front, that was going to be a deciding factor in whether we win this game. We challenged them in the beginning of the week, they knew what it was, and they showed up. The O-line had a great game. They were moving people, me and 'Dre were able to read and just cut up, make vertical cuts and just be us."

The Chicago Bears have now officially entered the Super Bowl contender chat. And it's because of breakout performances of players not named Caleb Williams, which makes this team as dangerous as ever.