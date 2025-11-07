Start or sit? Chicago Bears players who should be in your fantasy lineups vs. Giants
The Chicago Bears' offense is suddenly very relevant for fantasy football managers entering Week 10.
After Caleb Williams and the rest of the squad exploded on the Cincinnati Bengals to the tune of 47 points in Week 9, the Bears' matchup against the New York Giants has fantasy managers hoping to capitalize on another friendly matchup for Chicago.
MORE: This Chicago Bears rookie has fans buzzing at midway point of 2025 season
But who should you start and sit from Ben Johnson's offense? Here's my take.
Caleb Williams: START
Caleb Williams is coming off one of the best fantasy performances of his career against the Bengals. He threw for three touchdowns, caught a fourth, and ran for over 50 yards. He is currently ranked 10th in scoring among quarterbacks, and if Week 9 was any indication, Williams could easily become a weekly top-five QB in fantasy. The Giants' pass defense ranks 24th in yards allowed per game and 17th in touchdowns allowed per game. Williams has a great shot of producing top-tier numbers for the second week in a row.
D'Andre Swift: START
A lot depends on Swift's health this week. If he enters the game with an injury tag, you may want to hold off on starting him. But if he's good to go, there's no reason to believe he won't post solid RB2 numbers. The Giants have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, and Ben Johnson proved against the Bengals -- who have the NFL's worst run defense -- that he has no problem leaning on the running game when the matchup favors it. Swift should retain his role as the primary passing-down back as well, giving him a chance to gobble points in PPR leagues.
Kyle Monanga: START
Monangai is a wild card in this one, but I'm giving the green light to start him. He's a favorite of Ben Johnson's and a better inside runner than Swift. If the Bears build a lead and want to grind out the clock in the second half, you'll be glad Monangai is in your lineup. He ran for 176 yards on 26 carries in Week 9, and there's no way Johnson will go from giving Monangai that kind of workload to making him a non-factor if Swift is back. I'd expect Monangai to still get 15 carries even if Swift returns, which gives him a good chance to hit 70 yards and a touchdown. He's a solid RB2 or Flex this week.
Rome Odunze: START
Odunze is overdue for a touchdown, and the Giants' secondary could be exactly what he needs to get back to the paint. New York's defense ranks 24th in passing yards allowed per game, and after a week in which Odunze was blanked against the Bengals (no catches on three targets), you can bet Johnson and Calwb Williams want to get their WR1 back in the mix. I expect no less than six catches for 90 yards and a score from Odunze, making him a WR2 with WR1 upside in Week 10.
DJ Moore: SIT
The Bears' running game will be the focal point of the offense against the Giants, and I don't see more than Odunze going off in the passing game. Moore has had four or fewer receptions in every game since Week 2, and I expect that trend will continue against New York.
Colston Loveland: SIT
This one was tough. Loveland will be in most fantasy lineups this week, but I think it's better to play it safe with the Bears' first-round pick. He blew up for six catches, 118 yards, and two touchdowns in Week 9, but it was his first productive outing of 2025. Bears fans are hoping it was a sign of things to come, but let's see it to believe it, ok? Don't put your fantasy playoff hopes into Loveland's hands just yet. If he has another huge game against the Giants, he'll be a weekly fixture in your starting lineup.