How Rome Odunze dealt with his father's criticism of the Bears
Rome Odunze has a tough enough time battling in a cold stretch of his second season without this.
That would be the antics of his father on social media, who had reposted a post saying the Bears need to throw to his son or trade him. Odunze made it apparent Friday his father speaks for himself only, and the two addressed the topic of social media posts.
"I don’t make a big deal out of it," Odunze said. "Obviously he has his opinions and I have mine. And he feels like he needs to voice those things on social media. That’s his prerogative. But he speaks for himself. I speak for myself."
Odunze didn't want to reveal what he said when he did talk to his father, but figures it's over now after this.
"Like I say, he has his opinions and at the end of the day, he’s a Rome fan," Odunze said. "He’s in full support of Rome Odunze. So that’s first and foremost for him. But I love my Pops."
Odunze has been targeted 59 times, 13 more than the next highest total. His three targets Sunday were his fewest this year and the fewest since the 2024 finale with Green Bay, when he had two.
Obviously didn't feel like he was being neglected in the offense, as his father suggested. What did happen was Odunze dropped a couple of passes and he had three targets without a reception. It was his first NFL game ever without a catch and he has gone four games without a touchdown catch now after making five in his first four games.
"Obviously I feel like I didn’t show up much statistical-wise but I feel like I was on my assignments," Odunze said. "And especially in the run game.
"Just have to execute some of those passing plays when they come my way and I get my opportunities, just to further my performance."
He blamed the drop he had on Cole Kmet's tight end option pass and a throw to the end zone by Caleb William that appeared tipped on a simple issue.
"Just a lack of focus, a lack of execution on the play," Odunze said.
The Bears put out a montage of Odunze's blocking in the game, and on some of the running plays and even pass plays Odunze was involved at clearing a path. He shouldn't have a problem with getting throws in the future because coach Ben Johnson's policy, as stated previously, is "no block, no rock." Odunze did his part.
"I appreciate them doing that, he said f the montage. "Obviously it’s an unspoken rule … underappreciated aspect of wide receiver play that I feel like I excelled at in that game. Just looking to build on that. For sure."
Odunze came out of the game with the highest run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus for any Bears player not on the offensive line. He had the third-highest run-blocking grade overall. He said his eyes might have been opened a bit to the importance of receivers blocking just coming into the league before Johnson arrived.
"Honestly, it’s been an emphasis for me since I got to the league and I started to understand that wide receivers in the league definitely have to block," Odunze said. "I feel like first it comes from (Washington) and all those guys. We took pride in that.
"Seeing Puka (Nacua)–he was there at UW--eeing the way he blocks when him and Cooper Kupp were blocking over there with the Rams, that was definitely inspiring. It’s just an aspect of the game you have to excel at to be a great receiver in this league."
His father seemed a bit happier on social media about the blocking video.
