Bengals' 53-man roster projection: Post-Training Camp Edition

Quarterback (3): Joe Burrow, Ryan Finley, Jake Dolegala

Burrow is the obvious starter, but head coach Zac Taylor believes in Finley and Dolegala. The Bengals did sign Brandon Allen at the start of camp, but he appears to be an emergency fourth quarterback. Expect Cincinnati to try to keep Allen around on the practice squad. They could also keep the fourth-year signal-caller and try to sneak Dolegala on the practice squad. Expect them to keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster and another one on the practice squad.